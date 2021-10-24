Name change card in Free Fire: How to get, unique nickname generators, and more

Free Fire users can utilize the name change card to alter their existing nicknames without spending a hefty 390 diamonds. Previously, the card was offered as a reward in the Regional Battle event, in which players from three regions — India, Nepal, and Bangladesh — competed.

In this event, gamers needed to accumulate 10,000 points to receive the card for free. However, after the separation of the Bangladesh server, the event stopped taking place.

Consequently, users rely on other events like Mystery Shop and the guild token exchange to attain the name change card.

Possible ways to get a name change card in Free Fire

Users can get a name change card from level 2 of the Diwali Level Up Shop (Image via Free Fire)

As stated earlier, gamers have two options — events and guild token exchange. Currently, players can get a name change card from the Diwali Level Up shop for a fraction of the diamonds required for directly changing the name.

The reward is available in the second level. However, the price of the name change card will vary depending on the discount percentage received.

The name change card can be exchanged for guild tokens and diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

The other option is to exchange 39 diamonds and 200 guild tokens from the in-game store for the name change card. Players can open the store and then head to the redeem section. Subsequently, they should select guild tokens and exchange the card.

Nickname generator

Nickfinder is a popular option among the Free Fire players (Image via Nickfinder)

There has been a growing trend among Free Fire players to have an attractive in-game name with symbols and fonts. For this purpose, they can utilize numerous websites, some of which provide a host of nicknames to select from.

Nickfinder is a widely used option by Free Fire gamers to select an IGN or generate an attractive one with just the click of a button. The website also features a nickname generator, along with the option to edit it with fancy text.

Steps to change IGN in with name change card

Step 1: Users can open their profile and tap on the edit icon on their personal name badge.

Users need to tap on the option beside their present IGN (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: They need to tap on the option beside their nickname.

Step 3: A dialog box will appear asking players to enter a new name. Subsequently, they should click on the button with a name change card option to alter their nicknames.

