5 best items to get with diamonds from Free Fire Diwali Level Up Shop

Diwali Level Up Shop is one of the events that Garena has introduced in Free Fire to commemorate the festival of Diwali within the battle royale title. It offers a wide range of rewards such as a costume bundle, gun skin, the Elite Pass and more at a massive discount.

There are three levels in total, and to begin, players must spin a wheel to get a discount for the first one. They will need to spend a certain quantity of diamonds to unlock the other two. Later, users can spin the wheel again on levels 2 and 3 to receive additional discounts.

Diwali Level Up Shop in Free Fire offers the character Skyler, the Elite Pass and more at a discount

5) Magic Feathers Backpack

The primary reward for Level 1 in the Diwali Level Up Shop event is the Magic Feathers Backpack. It features a lovely pattern that is based on the appearance of the peacock. So, all those who are interested in purchasing cosmetics can buy this backpack.

4) Skyler

Skyler in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Purchasing the character Skyler for a lower price is a brilliant choice. Skyler possesses the Riptide Rhythm ability, and at maximum level, a sonic wave is unleashed, damaging five Gloo Walls within 100m.

Each Gloo Wall deployed will result in HP recovery starting at nine points. There’s a 40-second cooldown on Skyler’s special skill.

3) SCAR – Royal Warrior

Users can also spend their in-game money on the skin for SCAR. It isn’t only for cosmetic purposes. It also boosts certain stats of the weapon. Here are the effects of the skin on the battlefield:

Range: “++”

Magazine: “-”

A single “+” stands for increased, while a single “–” represents decreased.

2) Elite Pass

The Elite Pass can be acquired by players at a massive discount (Image via Free Fire)

Purchasing the Elite Pass at a reduced cost is another fantastic way for gamers to spend their diamonds during this event. Typically, the pass costs 499 diamonds, but it will be considerably cheaper with the discount, which is an opportunity not to be missed.

The pass will reward them with a wide array of rewards after they climb through the tiers by collecting badges.

1) Warrior Prince Bundle

Diwali Level Up event in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

This is the main reward of the event, and the attractive costume bundle is arguably the best thing that players can purchase. It features the following items:

Warrior Prince (Top)

Warrior Prince (Bottom)

Warrior Prince (Shoes)

Warrior Prince (Head)

Warrior Prince (Face)

Users can opt to purchase the bundle using diamonds from the newly commenced event in Free Fire.

Also Read

Note: This list represents the opinions of the writer.

Free Fire Diwali event is now live! Check out free rewards and offers here.

Edited by Sabine Algur