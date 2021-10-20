Free Fire Diwali Shop: How to get discount on skins, outfits and vouchers

Cosmetics have become one of the most significant aspects of Free Fire, with players not missing a beat to spend hundreds and thousands of diamonds on exclusive items. The game's developers have been expanding the range of available cosmetic items in addition to giving discounts and deals from time to time.

Garena recently incorporated a new Diwali Level Up Shop, which offers an excellent opportunity to attain a set of rewards for just a fraction of their original cost. It features the Magic Feathers Backpack, SCAR – Royale Warrior and Warrior Prince Bundle as the three unique rewards.

Free Fire Diwali Level Up Shop offers a massive discount on cosmetics

The Diwali Level Up event kicked off on 20 October 2021 and will be open until 26 October 2021. During this time, players have the opportunity to attain several rewards, including various cosmetics besides vouchers, pets and even an Elite Pass. The exact item pool varies depending on the user.

First, players need to spin for a discount, which will be applied to all the items on the level 1 store, including the grand prizes. Subsequently, they need to spend a given number of diamonds to advance to the following levels of the store. Users must purchase items worth 30 diamonds to access the level 2 shop, while level 3 requires 60 diamonds.

There are cosmetics and vouchers available to users (Image via Free Fire)

The spending is cumulative, which means that players only need to spend a total of 60 diamonds to unlock both levels. In addition, after accessing the new levels, users must spin another wheel to receive the extra discount. The additional offers pile up, which means that the discounts add up at each level. As a result, the items at the highest level will offer even more value.

Steps to access the event and make the spin

Users can access Diwali Level Up Shop in Free Fire:

Hit the Go To button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: After booting up Free Fire, players can click on the News tab and then hit the Go To button under Diwali Level Up Shop.

After obtaining the discount, users can purchase a host of items (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, gamers should spin the discount wheel to get the special discount. They can purchase items worth a specific number of diamonds to unlock further levels.

Edited by Sabine Algur