How to get Free Fire diamonds for free using reward apps

As most players are aware, diamonds are the premium in-game currency of Free Fire. They can be spent on purchasing the most exclusive commodities available in the game. Unfortunately, diamonds aren't free, and individuals must spend actual money to attain them.

For many users, spending money on a game is out of the question. However, due to their desire for in-game items, gamers turn to alternative methods of getting free diamonds. This can be accomplished through reward apps.

Note: This list is based on the writer's opinion, and the choice of the app varies from player to player. Readers must also check the terms of service of the applications mentioned below.

Guide on obtaining free diamonds in Free Fire via reward apps (October 2021)

1) BOOYAH!

The BOOYAH! application features numerous events through which players can get their hands on free rewards. Sometimes, the prizes even include diamonds or gift cards.

Hence, participating in them is a wise choice for users if they wish to attain diamonds at no cost. However, they need to remember to link their Free Fire accounts to the app.

2) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is arguably the finest choice for players looking to get their hands on free diamonds. They must first create accounts by answering basic questions. Later, users are given surveys to complete to receive free Google Play Credits.

After amassing a sufficient amount of Play Credits, individuals may spend it to purchase diamonds in Free Fire. It is also recommended that they preserve these credits and utilize them on super air-drops, which provide a higher value on the top-up.

Individuals can otherwise use other GPT applications, like Poll Pay, to have an opportunity to receive free diamonds.

