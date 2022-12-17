Free Fire OB38 Advance Server: Activation Codes list, how to get, and complete guide

The recent announcement of the upcoming Free Fire OB38 Advance Server has renewed the sense of excitement and joy in the game’s community. With its release, the developers will extensively test out new features that they intend to release with the upcoming patch.

Unfortunately, the server can only hold a limited number of players, which creates a sense of exclusivity amongst fans. With every passing patch, there's an even greater demand for the Advance Server's Activation Code, which is necessary to access the client.

Users simply need to sign up on the official website to stand a chance of receiving the Activation Code. Unfortunately, only a few of these are available, which means that not everyone's guaranteed to receive the code.

Read on for a list of Activation Codes and the procedure to generate them.

Free Fire OB38 Advance Server Activation Code list

Here's a list of working Activation Codes that you can use to access the Advance Server:

Only a limited number of gamers will receive Activation Codes (Image via Garena)

AZN6MH4VUT1P776R

4B7MS42WUJ9QNX1F

TZGTLHTSZV6Q82J5

6B2FAX442PUVSAFU

DW72HFFVEHXSQKRW

KDKD8R33GP0880GP

HX52P752UY0CG41R

W6SQPM8H864M31B9

8B0LZG8VT6U8EDXX

Note: All of the above codes are valid and have been generated for the OB38 Advance Server. However, these can only be utilized once. If you receive an error while activating the server upon the client’s release, then it's likely that another gamer has already used it.

How to generate Advance Server Activation Code

You can follow the instructions provided in the section below to register for the official Free Fire OB38 Advance Server:

Step 1: Access the Advance Server website using this link.

Sign in and set up an account to stand a chance to receive the code (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign up on the website and set up your profile using one of the two available options, Google or Facebook.

You must have an account with one of the platforms mentioned above, or else you'll receive a “Free Fire account not found” error message. Therefore, you must first associate your account with one of these options and then continue with the registration process.

Provide a valid and active email (Image via Garena)

Step 3: You will be routed to a registration form, where you must provide an active email address before clicking on the 'Join now' button.

Once the registration is complete, your application will be sent, and only selected gamers will receive an Activation Code. It should be noted that you're not guaranteed to receive this code.

Free Fire OB38 Advance Server timeline and other details

The Advance Server begins in a few days (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire Advance Server will begin on December 23, 2022 and remain open until December 30, 2022. During this phase, players with an Activation Code can access the client to enjoy its new features.

Presently, this client is limited to Android devices, and users can download the client through the official website when it arrives on December 23, 2022. Gamers will be able to report bugs and glitches in this client through the official website to receive diamonds in their global account as rewards.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised not to download or play the Free Fire Advance Server. Instead, they may enjoy these features once they're made available with the official update in the MAX version.

