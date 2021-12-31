How to get Free Fire Advance Server Activation Code for OB32 update

Players in Free Fire eagerly await updates, which are released every few months by the developers. Garena introduces an Advance Server prior to launching a new one, where players can preview and test upcoming features. They also have the chance to earn diamonds by reporting bugs and glitches.

However, there is a specific requirement to get into the Advance Server, i.e., the Activation Code. The unique code isn’t provided to everyone, and only a limited number of players can get their hands on it.

Steps to getting the Activation Code for Free Fire OB32 Advance Server

New Free Fire Advance Server is going to start shortly (Image via Free Fire)

The developers have recently started the registration for the OB32 Advance Server. The APK download for it will be available on 6 December, and the server will be running for a week, i.e., until 13 December.

Generally, players receive the Activation Code after completing the Free Fire Advance Server registration process. To do so, they can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: To begin, players must navigate to the Advance Server’s official website. A link to it is provided below for their convenience:

To visit the Free Fire Advance Server website: Click here.

Two login options are available for users (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: After reaching there, users are required to sign in. There are two different options available to them, i.e., Facebook or Google.

Step 3: Once players complete that process, they will be redirected to a form asking them to enter their details for their profile.

These details have to be entered by the players (Image via Free Fire)

Gamers must enter their name, email address, and phone number.

Step 4: Finally, users can submit the form to complete their registration for the Free Fire Advance Server.

As stated in the FAQ, the test server can only accommodate a limited number of users, and if players do not receive it, they must wait for a response from the developers.

There is no alternative way that players can use, and registration emerges as the only method.

Note: There is no guarantee to receive the Activation Code for the Free Fire Advance Server.

