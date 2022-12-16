Free Fire OB38 Advance Server: How to get Activation Code, start date, time, and more

After the successful Free Fire OB37 update, Garena is gearing up to release the next update. In the runup to the next patch, the developers have opened registrations for Advance Server, a beta client where players may try out new content before it is officially released,

The client holds tremendous value in the eyes of the players as they not only get a first-hand experience of the new content but also stand a chance to win diamonds by reporting bugs. However, access to this client is limited to only selected users.

You need an Activation Code to access the client and to stand a chance of obtaining it. You will have to register ahead of its release.

New Free Fire OB38 Advance Server to start soon

The Free Fire Advance Server website is finally up and accepting registrations for the OB38 client. According to the official timeline, the next Advance Server will be available from December 23, 2022, and close on December 30, 2022.

OB38 Advance Server timeline (Image via Garena)

The client is only available on the Android server and can be downloaded through the APK file offered on the website. Based on the server opening time for the previous updates, it can be deduced that players might be able to access the OB38 Advance Server from 8:30 am (UTC +0).

You can follow the steps given in the following section to register for the upcoming Free Fire Advance Server:

Step 1: Open any web browser and search for Advance Server. You may also click on this link to directly access the webpage.

Sign up for Advance Server using Facebook or Google (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After landing on the home page, you must sign up for the client using Facebook or Google.

You need to have a game account associated with the said method; otherwise, an error message will be displayed.

Enter an active e-mail and click Join Now button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Fill out your profile by providing the required details. Finally, you may click the Join Now button to complete the registration.

Once your application has passed, you will receive an Activation Code which is mandatory for accessing the client. This is a single-use code and will be rendered invalid once utilized.

Selected users will receive the Activation Code (Image via Garena)

Thus, you must not share this code with others. Only a limited number of codes are available; hence, obtaining them is not guaranteed. You only stand a chance of receiving one.

Finally, you can sign in to your account on December 23, 2022, using the same method and download the APK file. Subsequently, use the code to access the client.

You may also report bugs when receiving diamonds in your global account. You will have to provide details on the website, like the device used, frequency, and more.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, Indian players are advised not to download or play the Advance Server. They may wait for these features to be released in the MAX version with the patch.

