What is Subham Hore's Free Fire MAX ID? Stats, monthly income, and more

Subham Hore is a rising star in the Indian Free Fire MAX community, as he has made a name for himself as a content creator on YouTube. In 2021, he reached the coveted milestone of one million subscribers on the Google-owned platform.

Additionally, Subham Hore started the "Subham Bhai" channel, where he has acquired 13.4k subscribers. His audience especially enjoys the informative and entertaining shorts and other game-related content he typically shares on both channels.

Subham Hore's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more details

Subham Hore’s Free Fire MAX ID is 912163386. He has acquired the following stats across the modes in the battle royale title:

BR Career stats

Subham Hore’s BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Hore has played 5,695 solo matches and has bettered the opposition 459 times, retaining a win rate of 8.05%. He has acquired 10,704 eliminations, retaining a K/D ratio of 2.04. Subham Hore has notched 141 victories in 1212 duo encounters, acquiring a win rate of 11.63%. He has chalked up 2037 frags while retaining a K/D ratio of 1.90.

Subham Hore has secured 618 victories in 3,704 squad games, equating to a win rate of 16.68%. With 7,072 eliminations, the Indian star has recorded a K/D ratio of 2.29.

BR Ranked stats

Subham Hore's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has made his way into three ranked squad games but failed to triumph even once. However, the YouTuber has taken down six opponents, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 2.

CS Career stats

Subham Hore's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Subham Hore has participated in 4863 Clash Squad matches and outperformed his opposition 2,800 times, retaining a win rate of 57.57%. With 20,442 eliminations to his name, the Indian star has held on to a KDA of 2.27.

Guild and rank

Subham Hore's guild details (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber leads the Subham Hore guild in Free Fire MAX, whose ID is 1004276291. Speaking of his rank, he's placed in Heroic in CS-Ranked Season 16, while he achieved Gold 2 in BR-Ranked Season 31.

Note: Subham Hore’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on December 16, 2022. These stats are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to feature in more matches in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Subham Hore's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

As per the estimates posted by Social Blade, Subham Hore’s monthly income through his YouTube channel ranges from $29 and $464. The estimates for the entire year are predicted to be within $348 and $5.6K.

YouTube channel

Subham Hore has been working on his YouTube channel for a few years and, over that period, has amassed a massive following on the channel. He has close to 950 uploads, which have resulted in 53+ million views combined.

The channel stood with just a few thousand subscribers at the start of 2021, and its popularity has skyrocketed since then, closing the year with more than a million subscribers. However, 2022 has not been the best year for Subham Hore, as he has lost a few thousand subscribers.

The Free Fire content creator has failed to add any subscribers during the last 30 days while gaining 116.053k views in the same period.

