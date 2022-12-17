What is Free Fire Gamer's Zone's ID? Stats, monthly income, and more

Promit Banerjee was among the first Indian Free Fire players to take up content creation on YouTube. He started his channel, Free Fire Gamer's Zone, in late 2018 and accumulated more than 1.63 million subscribers.

Additionally, the YouTuber started the Gz Shorts channel in July 2022 and earned 200k subscribers. In addition to his success on YouTube, he also has 175k followers on Instagram.

Free Fire Gamer's Zone's ID, stats, and other details

The Free Fire Max ID of Promit Banerjee, aka Free Fire Gamer's Zone, is 219169775. His stats in the battle royale title, as of December 17, 2022, are as follows:

BR Career stats

Promit Banerjee's BR Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Free Fire Gamer's Zone has featured in 712 solo matches, bagging 90 victories and securing a win rate of 12.64%. He has 1669 kills and 479 headshots, making his K/D ratio 2.68 and his headshot percentage 28.70%.

The content creator has won 341 of the 1707 duo matches he has played, maintaining a win rate of 19.97%. With 4795 frags and 1289 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.51 and a headshot percentage of 26.88%.

Free Fire Gamer's Zone has also competed in 17741 squad matches and has 5651 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 31.85%. He has registered 54938 kills and 16560 headshots for a K/D ratio of 4.54 and a headshot percentage of 30.14%.

BR Ranked stats

Promit Banerjee's BR Ranked stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Free Fire Gamer's Zone has participated in 28 ranked squad matches, and his team has recorded six victories, making his win rate 21.42%. He has bagged 114 kills with 46 headshots for a K/D ratio of 5.18 and a headshot percentage of 40.35%.

Note: The YouTuber's stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as he participates in more matches in the battle royale title.

Guild and rank

Details about the content creator's guild (Image via Garena)

Free Fire Gamer's Zone is the leader of the Gz-Army guild, whose ID is 62601608. Additionally, he holds a BR Diamond 1 rank in BR-Ranked Season 31 and a Master rank in CS-Ranked Season 16.

Monthly income

The YouTuber's monthly income from his primary channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to a report on Social Blade, Promit Banerjee's monthly income through his YouTube channel ranges from $61 and $978. Meanwhile, his yearly revenue ranges from $733 to $11.7k.

YouTube channel

Promit Banerjee started his YouTube channel in October 2018. Garena's battle royale game has been the focus of his content. The channel only had a few thousand subscribers at the start of 2019, but he increased his count several times in the same year.

The channel surpassed the one million subscriber mark in early 2020 and crossed 1.73 million subscribers in the first half of 2021.

However, the content creator has also lost a few thousand subscribers since then. Over the last 30 days, he has lost 10k subscribers and gained 244.456k views on his videos.

