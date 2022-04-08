Free Fire account ban: What to do, reason, and more revealed

Account bans have been quite prevalent in Garena Free Fire in recent years. The reason behind the growing numbers can be attributed to the increase in several cheaters, while Garena has also been strictly implying their anti-hack policy. Thus, the number of bans has also sky-rocketed beyond 100k.

There are several cheating methods that Hackers have developed to get in-game benefits without getting noticed by developers' anti-hack systems. However, Garena's drastic measures ensure every cheater gets detected. Thus, in some cases, suspicious activities and mass reporting can block player accounts.

Account bans in Garena Free Fire: Reasons, unban, and more

Reasons for an account ban in Garena Free Fire

Garena has listed various methods/practices deemed illegal and can lead to a ban on accounts in the game. These illegitimate practices are given as follows:

Using game clients that are unauthorized or modified.

Employing an unauthorized tool or software to influence gameplay by interacting with the game client.

Installing and using non-official gameplay booster tools of any kind.

Modification of game's model files.

Unfairly utilizing the in-game bugs and glitches on multiple occasions for gameplay advantage.

Reception of mass reports for unfair gameplay by fellow users.

Getting self-detected while showcasing abnormal gameplay due to probable hacks.

Trying to bypass or breach Garena's anti-hack system.

Types of hacks in Garena Free Fire

Therefore, users must avoid indulging in the practices mentioned in the previous section. They can also take a look at the major types of hacks in the game as recognized (list available on FF support's website) by the developers:

Diamond Hack

Head shot only

Location tracker/Map hack

One Hit-Kill

Translucent Bullets

Translucent Road

Ultra-Fast Movement/Speed Hack

Vehicle Hack (allows a passage through walls)

Wall Hack (allows users to hide and fire from inside or through walls and rocks)

How to unban the banned accounts in Garena Free Fire?

If players are found using any of the hacks or other prohibited methods in the game, they instantly become eligible to receive a ban (temporary or permanent). Thus, if players are found guilty with evidence, there is zero chance for Garena to revoke the ban.

However, if users get banned for no apparent reason, which is highly unlikely, they can contact FF support to submit their request. Thus, players who are not guilty of any cheating can follow the following steps to contact Free Fire support regarding the unban request:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire support center by clicking here.

Step 2: Users should click on the "Sign in" button to redirect them to Zendesk. Furthermore, they need to log in using the appropriate account (linked with Free Fire player ID).

Step 3: After signing in, they should tap on their IDs available on the upper right side of the FF Support page. There are three options on the site -My Requests, Submit a Request and Sign Out.

Step 4: They should go ahead with "Submit a request" and tap on the game they are reporting for (Free Fire MAX in the case of India).

Step 5: Users must choose the following two options specifically:

Type of Request - Game concerns

Type of Problem - Technical issues

Step 6: Players will have to elaborate on the problem they have encountered using the given description box (banned by mistake, in this case).

They can further explain their case in 50 to 100 words, which helps them strengthen their case in front of developers.

Step 7: Gamers need to press "Submit" in the final step to complete the submission.

Players can view their submitted requests and the response from the developers using their IDs after logging on to the FF Support website.

