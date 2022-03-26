Free Fire customer care: Is there a support section to report in-game issues?

Garena Free Fire has been doing quite well globally, as the numbers have continued to rise with each update. Developers have consistently made optimizations in Free Fire to minimize the number of bugs, other in-game technical issues and cheaters.

However, it is impossible to reach absolute perfection as some in-game issues always prevail. Several users face problems due to glitches related to top-ups, matches, rewards redemption, and hackers.

Players can reach out to Free Fire's customer care to report such in-game issues, aka the help center.

Garena Free Fire: How to report an issue via the help center

Players need to follow the steps given below to report any in-game issues they are facing:

Step 1: Visit the game's help centre by clicking on the link here.

Step 2: Tap on "Sign in" and the site will redirect users to a Zendesk login.

Sign in using the desired platform (Image via Garena

Step 3: Players can choose their desired platform to log in to their FF accounts.

Note: The platform players choose must be associated with their in-game account.

Step 4: After choosing a specific platform to log into, the page will automatically redirect the users to the help center homepage with their FF accounts logged in.

"Submit a request" (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Players need to tap on their in-game account shown in the top-right corner. It will provide three options -- My requests, submit a request and sign out.

Choose the game (Image via Garena)

Step 6: Users need to choose the second option and select the game (India: Free Fire MAX) they desire to submit a request for.

Choose the options based on relevant issues (Image via Garena)

Step 7: Players need to select the type of request, choose the problem, and elaborate them in the description box. They will also have to attach a screenshot or video as evidence of the relevant issue.

Step 8: Players need to tap on "Submit" and the help center will send the request to the developers.

Players can check the update regarding the reports they have submitted using the "My requests" option given in the fourth step. The resolution of any issue takes a specific time, so users need to be patient to receive any update from the developers' side.

Types of requests and problems

The types of requests and issues that players can report using the Garena Free Fire Help Center are as follows:

1) Payment Issue

Types of problems:

Payment - Item price is showing in the wrong currency/USD

Item price is showing in the wrong currency/USD Payment - Item purchased in Google Play not received

Item purchased in Google Play not received Payment - Special Airdrop not received

2) Game Concerns

Types of problems:

Abuse Report (Verbal Abuse)

(Verbal Abuse) Event Issue (missing or unable to claim reward)

(missing or unable to claim reward) Event Issue (unable to access Event Page)

(unable to access Event Page) Technical Issue

3) Negative Diamonds

Only a screenshot of the Ban message is required.

4) Item Bug

Types of problems:

Unable to equip character or item

Unable to use character skill

Character skill slot not working

5) Hacker Report

Types of problems:

Diamond Hack

Head shot only

Location tracker/Map hack

One Hit-Kill

Translucent Bullets

Translucent Road

Ultra-Fast Movement/Speed Hack

Vehicle Hack (can pass thru walls)

(can pass thru walls) Wall Hack (can hide inside walls &rocks)

6) Hacker APK Submission

An attachment or link for the Hack APK is required. (players can use Google Drive)

Players must note that Free Fire, alongside 53 other applications, have been banned by GOI's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Thus, users must opt for the MAX variant for any reports related to their Free Fire account in India.

Edited by Saman