Free Fire MAX mods and hacks: Can they get you banned permanently?

Free Fire MAX is a pretty-prevalent battle royale title with a large player base worldwide. The developers have integrated unique content into the game, keeping existing users engrossed while attracting new ones.

Most players within the battle royale title want to outshine their peers and become the best. Consequently, they may sometimes embark down dangerous pathways by relying on mods and hacks readily available on the internet to achieve the same goal.

Gamers must be aware that doing so can endanger their accounts and result in a ban, leading to the loss of any progress gained.

Information about Free Fire MAX mods and hacks

The players must avoid all these kinds of hacks

There are a multitude of Free Fire MAX modifications and hacks available for various purposes, including aim, in-game items, and more. However, it should be emphasized that they are all illegal and should be avoided at all costs.

According to the Anti-Hack of Garena, modifications and hacks are considered acts of cheating since they alter the game client to enable players to access features that are not available in the official game.

How such acts of cheating are punished by the developers

A screenshot from the Anti-Hack FAQ of the game (Image via Garena)

Developers have a stringent policy against cheating, and gamers can get heavily punished for participating in such an act. The FAQ section of the battle royale title states the following about the same:

"Free Fire has a zero-tolerance policy against cheating. We will permanently ban their accounts used for cheating. Devices used for cheating will also be banned from playing Free Fire again using any other accounts."

If users wish to keep their accounts secure, they must refrain from engaging in cheating and play fairly. To improve their skills and perform better, they can practice regularly on the in-game training ground. Meanwhile, other exclusive items can be obtained free via events and redeem codes.

Another thing to note is that downloading items from third-party websites such as hacks and mods can be hazardous to their device since they may contain viruses or malware.

