List of free rewards in Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 1 (MAX version) 

Now that we have stepped into January 2023, we have to adjust to the Elite Pass being replaced in Free Fire and its MAX version with the Booyah Pass. Season 1 of this revamped reward system has already commenced within the game, and players can get their hands on a range of unique rewards.
The primary attraction of the Booyah Pass is the Tailor Bundle, the Mischief Town Gloo Wall, and the Trogon – Color Dust. Users will have to spend diamonds and upgrade their pass to secure these items.
If you are not comfortable with that, do not worry because there are loads of free items available on the pass.
Free Fire MAX: Free rewards on Booyah Pass Season 1
For the first season of the Booyah Pass, Garena is offering many free rewards to gamers in Free Fire MAX. Here is a breakdown of the items and at what level they will become accessible to users.
- 50x Gold at Level 1
- Scan at Level 3
- Gold Royale Voucher at Level 5
- Trogon – Color Dust (3d) at Level 6
- 50x Gold at Level 8
- Secret Clue at Level 9
- Evil Emoji Parachute at Level 10
- Airdrop Aid at Level 12
- Scan at Level 14
- Evo Gun Token Pack at Level 15
- Universal Fragment at Level 17
- 50x Gold at Level 18
- Bounty Token at Level 19
- Cutie Emoji Banner at Level 20
- Pet Food at Level 22
- Bounty Token at Level 24
- Gold Royale Voucher at Level 25
- 50x Universal Fragment at Level 27
- 50x Gold at Level 28
- Bonfire at Level 29
- Trogon – Color Dust (3d) at Level 30
- Pet Food at Level 32
- 50x Gold at Level 33
- Airdrop Aid at Level 34
- Evo Gun Token Pack at Level 35
- 50x Universal Fragment at Level 37
- Scan at Level 39
- Cutie Emoji Avatar at Level 40
- Evo Gun Token Pack at Level 41
- Pet Food at Level 42
- 50x Gold at Level 44
- Gold Royale Voucher at Level 45
- 50x Universal Fragment at Level 47
- 50x Gold at Level 48
- Secret Clue at Level 49
- Retro Tech Top at Level 50
- Airdrop Aid at Level 52
- Scan at Level 54
- 100x Gold at Level 55
- 50x Universal Fragment at Level 57
- 50x Gold at Level 58
- Bounty Token at Level 59
- Diamond Royale Voucher at Level 60
- Pet Food at Level 62
- Secret Clue at Level 64
- Gold Royale Voucher at Level 65
- 50x Universal Fragment at Level 67
- 50x Gold at Level 68
- Bonfire at Level 69
- Trogon – Color Dust (3d) at Level 70
- Bounty Token at Level 72
- Scan at Level 74
- Gold Royale Voucher at Level 75
- 50x Universal Fragment at Level 77
- 50x Gold at Level 78
- Airdrop Aid at Level 79
- Evil Emoji Skyboard at Level 80
- Evo Gun Token Pack at Level 81
- Pet Food at Level 82
- Bounty Token at Level 84
- Gold Royale Voucher at Level 85
- 50x Universal Fragment at Level 87
- 200x Gold at Level 88
- Bonfire at Level 89
- Trogon – Color Dust (24h) at Level 90
- Secret Clue at Level 92
- Scan at Level 94
- Evo Gun Token Pack at Level 95
- 100x Universal Fragment at Level 97
- 200x Gold at Level 98
- Secret Clue at Level 99
- Weapon Royale Voucher at Level 100
To progress through the levels, players must accumulate BP EXP, which they can generally acquire by completing special Daily and Weekly Missions. It may not be easy, but anyone who actively plays Free Fire MAX will surely be able to reach Level 100.
