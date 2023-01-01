List of free rewards in Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 1 (MAX version) 

Now that we have stepped into January 2023, we have to adjust to the Elite Pass being replaced in Free Fire and its MAX version with the Booyah Pass. Season 1 of this revamped reward system has already commenced within the game, and players can get their hands on a range of unique rewards.

The primary attraction of the Booyah Pass is the Tailor Bundle, the Mischief Town Gloo Wall, and the Trogon – Color Dust. Users will have to spend diamonds and upgrade their pass to secure these items.

If you are not comfortable with that, do not worry because there are loads of free items available on the pass.

Free Fire MAX: Free rewards on Booyah Pass Season 1

For the first season of the Booyah Pass, Garena is offering many free rewards to gamers in Free Fire MAX. Here is a breakdown of the items and at what level they will become accessible to users.

50x Gold at Level 1

Scan at Level 3

Gold Royale Voucher at Level 5

Trogon – Color Dust (3d) at Level 6

50x Gold at Level 8

Secret Clue at Level 9

Evil Emoji Parachute at Level 10

Airdrop Aid at Level 12

Scan at Level 14

Evo Gun Token Pack at Level 15

Universal Fragment at Level 17

50x Gold at Level 18

Bounty Token at Level 19

Cutie Emoji Banner at Level 20

Pet Food at Level 22

Bounty Token at Level 24

Gold Royale Voucher at Level 25

50x Universal Fragment at Level 27

50x Gold at Level 28

Bonfire at Level 29

Trogon – Color Dust (3d) at Level 30

Pet Food at Level 32

50x Gold at Level 33

Airdrop Aid at Level 34

Evo Gun Token Pack at Level 35

50x Universal Fragment at Level 37

Scan at Level 39

Cutie Emoji Avatar at Level 40

Evo Gun Token Pack at Level 41

Pet Food at Level 42

50x Gold at Level 44

Gold Royale Voucher at Level 45

50x Universal Fragment at Level 47

50x Gold at Level 48

Secret Clue at Level 49

Retro Tech Top at Level 50

Airdrop Aid at Level 52

Scan at Level 54

100x Gold at Level 55

50x Universal Fragment at Level 57

50x Gold at Level 58

Bounty Token at Level 59

Diamond Royale Voucher at Level 60

Pet Food at Level 62

Secret Clue at Level 64

Gold Royale Voucher at Level 65

50x Universal Fragment at Level 67

50x Gold at Level 68

Bonfire at Level 69

Trogon – Color Dust (3d) at Level 70

Bounty Token at Level 72

Scan at Level 74

Gold Royale Voucher at Level 75

50x Universal Fragment at Level 77

50x Gold at Level 78

Airdrop Aid at Level 79

Evil Emoji Skyboard at Level 80

Evo Gun Token Pack at Level 81

Pet Food at Level 82

Bounty Token at Level 84

Gold Royale Voucher at Level 85

50x Universal Fragment at Level 87

200x Gold at Level 88

Bonfire at Level 89

Trogon – Color Dust (24h) at Level 90

Secret Clue at Level 92

Scan at Level 94

Evo Gun Token Pack at Level 95

100x Universal Fragment at Level 97

200x Gold at Level 98

Secret Clue at Level 99

Weapon Royale Voucher at Level 100

To progress through the levels, players must accumulate BP EXP, which they can generally acquire by completing special Daily and Weekly Missions. It may not be easy, but anyone who actively plays Free Fire MAX will surely be able to reach Level 100.

