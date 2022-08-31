Top 5 Free Fire emulator players to watch in 2022

Free Fire is a globally popular battle royale title with millions of daily active users. Although it is primarily designed for mobile gamers, the Garena title also hosts many PC (emulator) players.

The Free Fire community is vast, notably on YouTube. Thousands of streamers entertain their fans through engaging FF-centered content on the said platform. However, only a few are famous for their excellent gaming skills.

This article features top streamers who have garnered recognition in the community as pro emulator players.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-assessed ban on Free Fire in India, players from the country should not play the same title. They can access their FF IDs via the MAX variant instead.

Top Free Fire players who showcase their spectacular gaming skills on emulator

5) Apelapato999

Brazilian gamer Henrique "Apelapato" Simão is known for his fabulous one-tap headshot techniques. He is also regarded as one of the personalities to spread the popular one-tap headshot trick in the community.

It's not a big deal for Apelapato to pull off insane 1v4 clutches in Free Fire. He plays the BR title on the country server with UID 62875162.

His channel name is Apelapato999, and he started his YouTube journey on April 10, 2018, with his first upload. So far, there have been only 89 uploads on the channel that have garnered over 2.73 million subscribers and 152 million views in total.

In addition to his in-game abilities, he also captivates people through the impressive effects used in videos. Henrique often showcases his well-maintained physique at the beginning of his videos.

4) SYBLUS

The talented gamer behind the SYBLUS (channel name) alias belongs to Morocco, a country in North Africa. He is famous in the Free Fire circle for his breakneck speed in throwing Gloo Walls and has extremely fast movement speed.

SYBLUS plays FF on the Middle East (MENA) server, and his in-game UID is 15441490.

He streamed his first video on the channel on June 28, 2019. Since then, he has been able to get the support of over 2.54 million subscribers, and his 265 uploads have been watched aggregately 146 million times.

The popular gamer is not very much active on his channel these days. His last upload was made three weeks ago, after three months of absence on the channel.

3) Tonde Gamer

Sarju Giri, aka Gai Tonde, is a well-known personality in the South Asian region of the Free Fire community. He belongs to Nepal and plays the BR shooter on the Bangladesh server with UID 282951914.

He is a fantastic gamer and knows the art of making his fans laugh while showcasing fast-paced combat performances.

Sarju owns a YouTube channel called Tonde Gamer. He first filmed FF-relevant content on the same channel on February 16, 2019, and has amassed a considerable subscriber count, numbering around 6.7 million.

His popularity is reflected by the incredible 1.2 billion-plus views he has amassed on his channel. So far, he has uploaded 1517 videos to Tonde Gamer.

2) Ruok FF

Ruok FF (channel name) is arguably the person to hit the most accurate one-tap headshots in the Free Fire emulator players' circle. He can land nonstop shots without missing the heads of the enemies. He also has a very rapid movement and plays smoothly.

Ruok is from Thailand, a country in Southeast Asia. His in-game ID is 261109577, and he accesses Free Fire from the country's server.

He mostly uploads kill montages to his Ruok FF YouTube channel. He began ascending to the platform with his first upload on January 12, 2019. So far, Ruok's 150 FF-centered videos on the channel have accumulated over 10 million subscribers and 632 million views in total.

1) Raistar

Belonging to India, Raistar is a highly-famed streamer in the country as well as in the international Free Fire community. He often challenges prominent creators in 1v1 custom room matches.

The gamer is fast with his in-game moves and is regarded as the fastest emulator player in the country. His gameplay is also almost the same on mobile devices, which shows his versatility. Raistar's FF UID is 12022250 and enjoys the title on the country's server.

He holds two channels: Rai Star and Rai Live. The former has a more significant number of subscribers, numbering around 7 million, while he is more active on the latter doing live streams there. His main channel has received over 164 million views, with just 35 videos uploaded.

Note: The above list reflects the personal opinion of the author. Also, the data shown under each channel name are recorded at the time of writing this article.

