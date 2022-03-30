5 best Free Fire emulator players in 2022

Those who access the mobile battle royale, Free Fire, on PCs using emulators are referred to as emulator players in the clique. Being such a vast community, the Indian Free Fire circle is filled with distinctive emulator players.

Mainly, parameters like movement speed, accuracy, tactics, and invincibility determine their level of performance. It's believed that playing on emulators is easier than playing on mobile phones. This is right up to some extent, but not entirely.

Of course, players are comfortable with several controls and movements, but they must pay off their hard grind and practice to be able to operate them precisely.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing it. They should play the MAX version instead.

List of the best Free Fire emulator players

Most players are popular with their YouTube channel names. Hence, the following emulator players are listed according to those names and belong to the Indian Free Fire community, whose playstyles can be judged based on the parameters mentioned earlier.

5) Badge 99

Bharat, otherwise known as Badge 99, is an excellent player known for his fast movement and tactical gameplay. He is famous in the community for his humorous and unique style of commentary. Badge 99's in-game UID is 317768081 and belongs to a guild named "HAWK EYE • 01."

With a majority of Free Fire's relevant pranks and gameplay videos, his YouTube channel, Badge 99, has garnered over 8.8 million subscribers with an aggregate of 1 billion views in the last few years. As per his channel description, he started playing the title on May 2, 2018.

4) Pro Nation

Harsh, popular as Pro Nation, is the guild leader of India's one of the best Free Fire guilds PRO☆NATION. He has fast-paced movement and stable gameplay and is famously the precise king of the community. His in-game UID is 432493578.

He holds a YouTube channel, PRO NATION, that has more than 2 million subscribers and has accumulated over 239 million channel views in the last couple of years. He often uploads pranks, gameplay, and versus videos on the channel.

3) Classy FreeFire

Classy is known as the best clash squad player and rank pusher in the Indian Free Fire community. He has the skills to make extremely accurate headshots in CS ranked matches. Classy's in-game UID is 440751607 and is a part of the guild "N X T L E V E L."

His YouTube channel, Classy FreeFire, has gained over 1.34 million subscribers and a total of 216 million channel views since he started doing live stream upload gameplay videos on May 28, 2020.

2) Bilash Gaming

Bilash is titled The Killing Machine as he hardly fails to grab kills. He is one of the fastest machine gun players in the Indian FF community. He usually plays CS custom and the battle royale mode. Bilash's in-game UID is 325410142 and is currently a part of the guild "BG E-SPORTS."

His YouTube channel, Bilash Gaming, has over 1.5 million subscribers with a summation of 169 million channel views. He often uploads custom match clips in which he has done verses with players from other servers (country) and also does livestreams.

1) Raistar

Raistar has gained remarkable popularity in the Indian FF community. He is one of those Indian players whom players from other countries know the most. Raistar has played 1v1 matches with a number of big names in the community all around the world. He often becomes invincible in custom matches.

Raistar is arguably the fastest player in the country and can play on both PC and mobile with almost the same accuracy and speed, making him a versatile player. Raistar's in-game UID is 12022250 and was a part of the guild "GyanGamingGG."

Despite an infrequent schedule of uploading videos, his YouTube channel, Rai Star, has gained over 6.6 million subscribers and a total of 154 million channel views. He usually uploads custom match videos and gameplay montages.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's opinion.

Edited by R. Elahi