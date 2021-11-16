Top 5 Free Fire tips and tricks for Clash Squad ranked mode

Clash Squad in Free Fire is the fastest mode there is in-game. Space is limited, the safe zone shrinks quickly, and weapons must be bought at the start of each round.

A strong team with coordination should be able to win rounds quickly. However, there are a few tips and tricks that can make the task easier. Knowing these will give players the upper hand in combat.

Become the best in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode by following these tips and tricks

5) Make the right character combination

Character combinations will differ in Clash Squad. What works in Free Fire's Battle Royale mode will not work here. Due to the match rules being different, players will have to rework the combination to gain an edge.

The focus of the combo should be on aggressive or offensive skills. There's no use in picking healing abilities as there won't be enough time to heal in most matches. Players should also use pets that complement their chosen abilities.

4) Choose the right weapon

Close to mid-range combat in Clash Squad is a common sight. Payers rarely engage from afar. Taking this into consideration, players need to choose weapons that can work accordingly.

A good SMG and shotgun combination are the most commonly used. However, an assault rifle and shotgun combination would be a bit better—one to cover mid-range and the other to deal with enemies up close.

3) Try to gain high ground for better shooting angles

High ground in Clash Squad is important. This enables the team to scout out the enemy's exact location and plan accordingly. Even though players are put at risk of sniper fire, it's a good strategy if used correctly.

Players proficient with long-range weapons can provide covering fire for the entire squad from the high ground. This is perfect when using characters like Laura or Maro.

2) Use gloo walls to hinder the enemy

A good tactic to use during a Clash Squad match in Free Fire is to spam gloo walls. Due to the combat area being small, players can use gloo walls to block off important access points. This will force the enemy to either go around or waste bullets to break them down.

1) Don't rush at the enemy head on

Avoid rushing at the enemy during Clash Squad matches in Free Fire. Even though this may work as a strategy for other players, it will not work for all. Given that second chances are rare in this mode, once a player has been downed, the chances of revival are low.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu