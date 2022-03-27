Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for Bluestacks

Garena's battle royale, Free Fire, is accessible through both kinds of devices: mobile phones and PCs. Since there is no official version for the latter, gamers must use emulators to experience the taste of playing their favorite title on it.

The emulator, Bluestacks, has a wide range of users in the community as it serves players with a quality experience. But being a third-party software, it affects the in-game sensitivity settings. One more thing to note is that the PC configuration impacts the emulators' performance.

Hence, the in-game sensitivity settings should be arranged by looking at the overall efficiency of the PC.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's opinion.

Free Fire: Most helpful sensitivity settings for Bluestacks users

As stated earlier, the Free Fire sensitivity settings are subjective to the PC's configuration. Hence, one cannot get a particular set of settings for others. Gamers must play multiple times and change the settings until they reach the perfect ones.

However, considering an average level PC with a decent processor and RAM, a hint in the form of range can be given as follows:

The sensitivity settings on Bluestacks 5 (Image via Garena)

1) General: 65 - 80

2) Red-dot: 85 - 95

3) 2X Scope: 80 - 95

4) 4X Scope: 80 - 100

5) Sniper Scope: 60 - 75

6) Free look: 30 - 50

Note: The above-listed sensitivity ranges have been taken by running the game in Bluestacks 5 on a PC, having the processor Intel Core i5 (10th Generation) with 8 GB RAM.

Additionally, players must change the Bluestacks Mouse sensitivity according to the in-game sensitivity settings. Mouse sensitivity is responsible for the horizontal and vertical camera angle movement. In this case, the following settings are best:

Bluestacks Mouse sensitivity (Image via Sportskeeda)

Bluestacks Mouse sensitivity for Free Fire

X: 2.65

Y: 2.50

Note: The values of X and Y should also be determined subjectively.

Steps to change mouse sensitivity in Bluestacks 5 for Free Fire

Step 1: Run the Bluestacks software on your PC.

Step 2: Open Free Fire (considering that the game is already installed).

Step 3: Click on the 'Keyboard icon' given on the top-right side.

Step 4: The Mouse sensitivity option can be located above the 'Advanced editor' option. Change the values of X and Y to suitable ones.

Note: X stands for horizontal and Y for vertical movement.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar