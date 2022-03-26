Best Free Fire headshot settings for Android devices in 2022

Gunplay carries a vital role in the battlegrounds of Free Fire. The battle royale has numerous guns, each with unique attributes.

Damage offered by them is solely responsible for taking down enemies with a limited HP of 200 or more. Of course, there are multiple factors like accuracy and range, but these only alter the overall efficiency of guns.

A perfect headshot is enough to eliminate foes within a second, while body shots will take longer to do the same. But making headshots isn't that easy. It is likely easier for players with proper in-game settings and enough practice.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should play the MAX version instead.

Free Fire settings for perfect headshots on Androids

Since not all devices have the same capabilities, settings in Free Fire should be managed according to its aptitude. Generally, most players have mid or low-end mobile phones to play the game.

As a result, the following section will guide users to get the perfect settings needed to make confirmed headshots.

3) Display settings

Display settings may help for headshots with no lag (Image via Garena)

Most players do not care about the display settings. Consequently, they feel a laggy movement and can't take headshots due to the graphic resources used on the phones. Generally, average devices do not have sufficient resources.

Therefore, users with such devices should keep their display settings to' Smooth.'

2) Custom HUD

The main focus should be on the fire button (Image via Garena)

Particularly for headshots, it doesn't matter how many finger gamers use to play Free Fire, but the size and position of the fire button will indeed affect it.

Getting a headshot is all about dragging the fire button the right way. The more it is pulled, the higher the odds of hitting headshots.

Therefore, the size of the fire button should lie between 30 and 50, while its position must be a bit lower.

1) Sensitivity settings

Sensitivity is the key for easy headshots (Image via Garena)

Sensitivity settings should be prioritized the most for handy headshots. There are a total of six controls under sensitivity.

Among them, general sensitivity plays the most significant role. For average gadgets, it can lie between 90 and 100, but for low-end ones, it should always be at 100.

Red-dot sensitivity can affect the aim lock and recoil of guns while shooting. It can be standardized at 95. But any number lying between 85 and 100 can be a fitting one. It will help to get rid of recoil.

2x and 4x scope sensitivities are responsible for the movement of guns while scoped in. To make drag headshots with scope, these can be kept between 90 and 100. However, it is good to have a lower 2xscope sensitivity than 4x.

Sniper sensitivity can be adjusted between 65 and 75 for better aim while using snipers with scope. Free-look sensitivity doesn't affect headshots.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer