Best Free Fire MAX sensitivity for faster aiming and reflex (March 2022)

Gamers can customize their control settings in Free Fire MAX according to their playstyle, device capabilities, level of gaming, etc. Among several, sensitivity settings are the most sought after in the community.

Sensitivity determines the comfortability of using on-screen controls, camera angles, movement, aiming at enemies, reflexes, etc., in the battle royale title. Many players with extraordinary moves can be glimpsed in the circle, which is possible due to their well-managed sensitivity settings.

However, device aptitude should be the foremost consideration of players for sensitivity arrangements. Not all devices have enough potential to facilitate a high-level gaming experience.

Budget phones usually have a lower processor and RAM that ultimately lowers the performance level while playing Free Fire MAX. For budget ones, sensitivity should be crucially managed, while it needs a little bit of optimization for high-end devices.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's opinion.

Best Free Fire MAX sensitivity for faster aiming and quick reflexes

As stated earlier, the sensitivity settings are subjective and should be set pondering the phone's competencies.

Taking RAM as the primary factor affecting gameplay in Free Fire MAX, phones available in the market can be generalized into three categories: Low-end, Average, and High-end. Based on these categories, the sensitivity settings can be as follows:

Free Fire MAX sensitivity for average devices (Image via Garena)

3) High-end devices

Mobile phones with RAM between 8GB - 12GB can be considered high-end devices. These phones are good enough to play Free Fire MAX. However, inappropriate sensitivity will surely disbalance the gameplay.

Devices with greater aptitude already have high sensitivity. So, players should note that sliding the general to 100 is likely to be uncontrollable.

General: 75-90

Red-Dot: 70-80

2X Scope: 60-80

4X Scope: 75-80

Sniper Scope: 30-40

Free Look: 15-30

2) Average devices

Gadgets with 6GB RAM are supposed to be average devices to play Free Fire MAX. These phones are used by a bulky group of players in the community. General and red-dot sensitivities are dominant in making faster aim and reflexes.

General: 90-100

Red-Dot: 80-90

2X Scope: 70-80

4X Scope: 80-85

Sniper Scope: 40-60

Free Look: 20-30

1) Low-end devices

Phones with 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB RAM are considered low-end devices. Playing the MAX version on these phones is challenging as it requires significantly higher device configurations.

Despite this, most players even try to run the battle royale on 2GB RAM phones, which is not practical for the MAX version to get a typical experience. Meanwhile, players will have to compromise the battle experience on 3GB and 4GB RAM phones.

General: 100

Red-Dot: 90-100

2X Scope: 85-100

4X Scope: 95-100

Sniper Scope: 70-90

Free Look: 40-60

