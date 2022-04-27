Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for snipers and one-tap headshots in 2022

In the realm of Free Fire, or any other shooter for that matter, headshots are one of the cleanest and most satisfying methods of eliminating opponents. Consistently getting headshots requires substantial time and effort; however, once players learn how to execute headshots, they will quickly ascend the ranks in the game.

Setting your sensitivity correctly lays the groundwork for connecting headshots. The player's device affects their sensitivity settings, and since the experience will be different across each phone, they should avoid directly copying others' settings.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers in the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. They may instead play the MAX version that is not included on the list of banned applications.

Best sensitivity settings in Free Fire for snipers and to get more one-tap headshots

Best sensitivity in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Numerous professional Free Fire players have always recommended setting your sensitivity to high. They claim that it enables fluid camera movement while enabling them to land one-tap headshots, drag headshots, and perform other tricks with Gloo Walls.

General: 85 – 100

Red Dot: 85 – 95

2x Scope: 75 – 85

4x Scope: 75 – 85

Sniper Scope: 65 – 75

It is important to remember that these are indicative ranges. Players must change them after practicing on the training island and based on their device and preferences. For instance, some gamers may even find it easier to play the game when all the settings are set to 100, while others may want to lower them slightly.

After using the sensitivity settings mentioned above, users can head to the range on Batou and practice for a while. Subsequently, they can access the combat zone.

Players are advised to keep making minor adjustments until they find themselves being able to comfortably play the game.

However, after you find the right settings for yourself, It is essential not to constantly change your sensitivity as it takes time to adapt to it.

Being comfortable with your settings will improve your skills, and you could find yourself getting headshots much more often.

Detailed steps to change sensitivity in Garena Free Fire

If users desire to alter their in-game sensitivity settings, they can easily do so by following the steps listed below:

Step 1: Upon opening the game, users must tap on the gear icon in the top right corner.

Select the Sensitvity tab (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The in-game settings section will load up. Gamers can then tap on the 'Sensitivity' tab.

Step 3: Change your settings.

Users can then close the settings section. If they later need to reset their sensitivity again, they will be able to do that with a single click.

