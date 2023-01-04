Why players should avoid using Free Fire unlimited diamonds mod APK

Free Fire is one of the leading online shooting titles worldwide. The game features an intense, action-packed battle royale experience where 50 players land on an island, and the ultimate survivor is crowned the winner. Gamers can use various in-game elements like weapons and utilities to win the game.

Developers keep releasing cool outfits and skins for weapons, vehicles, and other items. Gamers are always mesmerized by these cosmetics and look for ways to get them cheaply. Many of these items can only be purchased with diamonds, and for this, players look for online methods and often encounter diamond MOD APK files.

Here, we discuss why one should avoid these modded diamond APK files while playing Free Fire.

Garena Free Fire: Diamond hacks are illegal and can get your account permanently suspended

Garena has clearly emphasized in its official announcement that using any third-party software is illegal. All diamond mod APK files and other hacking clients are considered cheating and firmly against the game's rules and regulations.

All these online modded clients interfere with the data servers, and Garena can ban the user's account directly. Hence, players are advised to stay clear of these mod APK files to avoid receiving a permanent ban and losing all their progress for a few diamonds.

Here is Garena's official statement on the use of any illegal software to play the game and ruin other players' gaming experience:

"Free Fire has a zero-tolerance policy against cheating. We will permanently ban their accounts used for cheating. Devices used for cheating will also be banned from playing Free Fire again using any other account."

With the latest update, Garena has ensured that the device on which one uses the modded application is also banned. Gamers should keep a distance from these APK files as they pose a sizeable risk of the player losing their account ID and password to cheaters. If these details are stolen, retrieving the information is a challenge, and the player might lose their profile and other purchases made in the account.

Best ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the most popular applications for gamers to earn free currency in gaming titles. The application is designed and developed by Google and is available on the Android platform for free. Gamers can head to the Google Play Store and install the app on their device.

Players can link their Google account with the app to receive various surveys upon installation. Users are required to fill out and submit these surveys, and in return, Google rewards them with a random cash amount in their Play account. One can use the cash to redeem free diamonds from the in-game diamond store.

2) Participate in custom rooms and tournaments

The second-best way to get free items in Free Fire is to play online custom rooms on platforms like YouTube. Many YouTubers host daily custom rooms on their channels and reward the winner with cash, diamonds, elite passes, and characters, which is ideal for gaining competitive experience and building skillsets. Players can also create a good squad to play in Garena's official tournaments and win huge prizes.

