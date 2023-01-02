Best Free Fire sensitivity in 2023

Free Fire is one of the biggest names in the gaming industry. The game has garnered thousands of fans across the globe with millions of downloads on leading app stores.

The game offers players a lot of customizability in its in-game settings to make gameplay faster and more skillful. Sensitivity settings play an important role in improving player aim and accuracy in the game. Gamers can enhance their crosshair placement and headshot accuracy with a good set of sensitivities in the title.

In this article, we will discuss the best sensitivity settings for Free Fire players to use in 2023.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is currently restricted in India, and players from the country should avoid installing the game. They will be able to access their FF ID via the non-restricted MAX variant.

Best sensitivity settings for Free Fire players to use in 2023.

Players can head to the settings menu to make the necessary changes to their sensitivity in the game.

Here are the most recommended sensitivity settings for players to use:

General: 90 to 100.

Red Dot: 60-75.

2X Scope: 99.

4X Scope: 95.

Sniper Scope: 20-30.

Free Look: 50-75.

Gamers are advised to head to the training grounds and alternate between an increase and a decrease of a +5, or a -5 respectively, in their sensitivities for different scopes and free looks, to figure out what works best for them. Players can also share their sensitivity settings with their friends and help them improve their style of play.

Here's how to change the sensitivity settings in Free Fire in a step-by-step guide:

On your smartphone, launch Free Fire MAX. Tap on the settings icons in the upper right corner of the screen. Look for the Sensitivity setting in the settings menu and choose it. You may explore numerous choices for the general camera and additional scopes by choosing the Sensitivity settings option. You may utilize the settings in this guide to improve your chances of landing headshots in the game.

Tips to use sensitivity settings for better Free Fire Gameplay

1) Training grounds

Gamers are advised to periodically head to the training grounds to develop better muscle memory for the newly applied sensitivities. Players can practice different aim and recoil control training drills to improve their aim and accuracy for different weapons in the game.

2) Crosshair Placement

The second tip that players can follow to get more kills and improve their headshot accuracy with sensitivity settings, is good crosshair placement. Players are advised to keep their general free look sensitivity between 50-80 to have a smooth crosshair transfer onto the pixels that contain the enemy's head. This will help them quickly register headshots and neutralize their opponents much more easily.

3) HUD Controls

HUD Control settings are very helpful to get a more comfortable layout with better reflexes. Gamers can change their layout from the default two-thumb setup to a three or four-finger claw setup for better reaction timing. Players can also host custom rooms with their friends and teammates to improve their close-range and mid-range combat.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's personal opinions. The settings mentioned above should be used as a starting point, and readers are encouraged to tweak them to their preference.

