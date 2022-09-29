Best Free Fire sensitivity settings to land more headshots in OB36 update

Eliminating a foe in Free Fire with only body shots can take a matter of seconds, but a single headshot will take opponents out immediately. Hence, every player who wants to rank up should focus on improving their headshot technique.

Anyone can become a headshot expert with enough practice. However, gamers should note that there are a few settings within the game that can be optimized to make things easier.

The optimal sensitivity settings will differ depending on the play style and device. This article will list the best settings to use for different kinds of devices.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is currently restricted in India, and players from the country should avoid installing the game. They will be able to access their FF ID via the non-restricted MAX variant.

Free Fire sensitivity settings to increase headshot rate after the latest update

Generally, mobile devices that Free Fire players use are categorized based on the RAM installed on them. Those that have 2/3/4 GB RAM are considered to be low-end devices, mid-end devices have about 6GB RAM, and devices with 8 GB RAM and above are high-end.

Changes to the sensitivity settings must take into account the device specifications. Therefore, the settings described below are categorized depending on the hardware of the device.

1) High-end devices

High-end devices usually do not require additional compensation from the game's settings. This means that even with minimal changes, players can enjoy the battle royale title.

Players with high-end devices should focus on the general sensitivity and red-dot sensitivity settings. Gamers should keep both settings at a relatively low value.

General: 75-90

Red-Dot: 70-80

2X Scope: 65-80

4X Scope: 75-80

Sniper Scope: 40-50

Free Look: 15-30

2) Mid-range devices

Mid-range devices have moderate specifications and can run the BR shooter without any lag or frame rate issues.

Gamers interested in improving their headshot rate can set the general, red-dot, and scope settings to the values shown below:

General: 90-100

Red-Dot: 80-90

2X Scope: 70-80

4X Scope: 80-85

Sniper Scope: 50-70

Free Look: 20-30

3) Low-end devices

A significant segment of the game's playerbase uses low-end devices. In fact, gamers with low-end devices often struggle the most with getting the right sensitivity settings. Consequently, many such players are unable to land accurate headshots.

Camera movement is the main factor that influences the odds of securing a headshot. The camera movement is determined by the general sensitivity setting, and users with low-end devices should set the general slider to 100. The rest of the settings can also be adjusted to values between 90 and 100.

General: 100

Red-Dot: 90-100

2X Scope: 85-100

4X Scope: 95-100

Sniper Scope: 70-90

Free Look: 40-60

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's personal opinions. The settings mentioned above should be used as a starting point, and readers are encouraged to tweak them to their preference.

