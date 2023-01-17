5 best Free Fire emotes to purchase in January 2023

Free Fire is one of the leading names in the battle royale shooting genre. The game has garnered millions of downloads on leading app stores with impressive ratings.

Emotes are a significant way of interacting with other players and having fun. Gamers are always looking to get their hands on these emotes from the shop section as well as events.

This article discusses the five best emotes for players to purchase in Free Fire.

Note: This list represents the writer’s opinion, and the choice of emote varies from player to player.

Best emotes to buy in Free Fire

5) LOL emote

LOL emote in Free Fire(Image via Garena)

The LOL emote is one of the most attractive emotes in Free Fire. Upon using the emote, the character does a laughing action. The emote is one of the most widely used emotes in the title, with many players using it in both the lobby and matches.

Players can use the emote to mock their opponents by defeating them in combat. It is one of the cheapest emotes in the game and is priced at only 399 diamonds in the shop.

The in-game description for the emote reads: You tryna’ steal my loot while making me laugh.

4) Tea Time emote

Tea Time is another impressive emote that players can get their hands on in the game. The popular emote contains unique animation effects, which include the player sitting on a chair after summoning a blue tea table and appearing to sip a cup of tea.

It is one of the most visually appealing emotes in the game. Gamers are recommended to purchase the emote from the shop or event as soon as it is made available.

The in-game description for the emote reads: Relax after some headshots.

3) Flower of Love emote

Flowers of Love is one of the most popular emotes in Free Fire. The emote is commonly known as the Propose emote. Upon using the emote, the character performs a very emotional move where they go down on their knees and hand out a flower.

The emote was previously made available in a top-up event where players were required to do a 500-diamond top-up. Players are eagerly anticipating the return of the emote to the video game title so they can buy it and show it off to their teammates.

2) One-Finger Pushup emote

One-Finger Pushup (Image via Free Fire)

At the time of writing, the One-Finger Pushup is likely the finest emote available from the in-game store. The emote is priced at 399 diamonds, and players can instantly purchase it from the shop.

When a player uses the emote, the character performs a pushup with their right hand's finger. The emote was also available in the Restore the Colours event during the Holi celebrations in the game.

The in-game description for the emote reads: Do not copy me.

1) The Biker emote

The Biker emote is one of the most sought-after emotes in Free Fire. It is a must-buy for players who prefer animated emotes in the title. Upon using the emote, the character jumps onto an animated bike and performs eye-catching tricks.

Garena introduced this emote at the Project Cobra event in February 2021. Players were required to top-up a certain amount of diamonds to receive the emote for free. The emote is expected to be available soon in any of the upcoming events where players can purchase it.

Note: The BR shooter is currently banned in India, and players from the country should refrain from installing it. They can play the MAX version instead.

