Free Fire nickname styles for girls: List of best nicknames

Free Fire is one of the most prominent names in the battle royale genre, and the game is loved by players across the globe irrespective of their gender. Its immersive graphics and engaging gameplay mechanics are the main attractions.

Garena has added a lot of customization options, from cosmetics to pets, for players to personalize their experience. Gamers can also change their IGN with the help of renaming cards. They can consider adding stylish and unique symbols and fonts to their names to help them stand out from the crowd.

This article lists the best nickname styles for girls in Free Fire.

Note: The BR shooter is currently banned in India, and players from the country should refrain from installing it. They can play the MAX version instead. The nicknames in the list have been chosen by the writer.

Best nickname styles for girls to use in Free Fire

Here are the 50 best name styles that female players can use in Free Fire as their IGN:

𝕯𝖆𝖗𝖐 𝕬𝖓𝖌𝖊𝖑 iiѕυѕнι ⓟⓔⓡ♡ⓖⓘⓡⓛ ︎𝓗𝓪𝓻𝓵𝓮𝔂 𝓠𝓾𝓲𝓷𝓷✞︎ ＢＬＡＣＫ ＷＩＤＯＷ °NAME ꧁𓊈𒆜𝓟𝓻𝓸𒆜𓊉꧂ arley_die ᴄ ᴀ ᴛ ᴡ ᴏ ᴍ ᴀ ɴ᭄ ˢᵗⁿ•Ꭰᥲʀκ͢✿࿐ ♡Bunny ⁹babe ☢︎︎ᴅᴀɴɢᴇʀᴏᴜs.ɢɪʀʟ乂 𝙲𝚄𝚃𝙴〲 𝙍𝘼𝘿𝙃𝘼࿐ 𝕿𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖔𝖘’𝖘𝕮𝖍𝖎𝖑𝖉 乡GT乡 δΣΔδLΟζK 『ᵍⁱʳˡ』❥W I T C H ツ ＯＰꔷＡꓠＧＥＬ✿ ꧁☬✠ƑʳᵋᵋƑᶦᴿᵋ✠☬꧂ ⎝✧฿lͥacͣkͫwid๏w✧⎠⎠ sᴡᴇᴇᴛ ʙᴜᴛ ᴘsʏᴄʜᴏ ✰ Witchᵖʳⁱⁿᶜᵉˢˢ ꧁ঔৣ☠︎ᏢᏒᎬᎠᎪᏆᎾᏒᴾᴿᴼシᏦᎥᏞᏞ☠︎ঔৣ꧂™ �𝓱𝓮𝓱𝓾𝓵𝓴 ꧁ˣˣᴶᵃⁱᵐᵉˣˣツ꧂ ℕ𝕚𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕛𝕒𝕟𝕒ꔪℚ𝕦𝕖𝕖𝕟 ꧁꧅๖ۣۣۜOᛗ𐌄ĞᎯ꧅꧂ ꧁ঔৣ☬✞DΐaϻaͥŇtͣeͫ✞☬ঔৣ꧂ ꧁۝☆♛ⒶⓃⓃⓘツ☆࿐꧂ ࿐ᶦᶰᵈ᭄ｻสℜ༏࿐ʟᴀᴄᴋ ғʟᴏᴡᴇʀ ₣ℜøźєη•₣ℓα₥єֆ☬ ANDA ۝तेरी༓मौत۝꧂ ꧁℠⎳𝓸𝓿𝓮❥ \࿐꧂ † ᴅʀᴜɢɢᴇᴅ ᴄᴀɴᴅʏ † 『ηя』Larva•ᴵᵖ࿐⁩ ༺ℳAིǷ҉Aིℜaི༻ᮞ™ 楤 •Ｓａｓｕｋｅ• 楤 Sᴀsᴜᴋᴇ 么 S A S █▓▒░LoveYou░▒▓█ 𝚁𝚊𝚟𝚎𝚗 Scสrletωΐtch Junglibilli🐱 🕊ÅŅĞƏŁÏĶĖ😇 ☆《Vįčțøřįä ğįřĺ*》☆ ᵗʰᵉ C A M I ϟ L 么᭄ 亗 『 𝓭𝓻𝓮𝓪𝓶 𝓰𝓲𝓻𝓵 』 G ϟ R L→ ♥Mafiya Girl ♥ ❃❂✟CrAzYgIrL✟

Bonus nicknames for girls to use in Free Fire

𝐀ŋ𝐠ə𝐥 𝐐ʋɘɘŋ 𝐎ʆ 𝐁𝐨ɭɗŋɘ𝐬𝐬 Рэяғэст ᑕᕼøᖇıı 𝐆łøšśŷ Þ𝐫íŋćę𝐬𝐬 ⋇⊶⊰❣⊱⊷⋇ ⋇ßəʌʋ𝐭ɣ 𝐐ʋɘɘŋ⋇⊶⊰❣⊱⊷ 𝐊𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐚𝐦𝐞 ᯃ 𝐃𝐉 ƇⱤᵾƨђ 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐉𝐮𝐫𝐢 [̲̅F][̲̅é][̲̅ᴍ][̲̅ᴍ][̲̅é] [̲̅s][̲̅t][̲̅α][̲̅ŕ] ｡* 🎀 𝒱𝒾𝒽𝒶𝒶𝓃 𝒩𝒶𝓇𝓊𝓁𝒶 ᴵᴬᴹḾἷʀα۝𝑅αɲα 𝒦𝑒𝓁𝓁𝒾 𝒢𝒶𝓇𝓉𝓈𝒾𝒹𝑒 𝒦𝓎𝓂𝒷𝑒𝓇𝓁𝓎 𝑀𝒾𝓁𝒹𝑒𝓃𝒽𝒶𝓁𝓁 𝒟𝑒𝒻𝒾𝓃𝒾𝓉𝑒𝓁𝓎_𝐼𝒶𝓂𝓉𝒽𝑒_𝒫𝑅💞 ǫᴜᴇᴇɴ㊌ᴏғ㊌ɢᴀᴍ 𝒴𝒶𝒶𝓇𝒶 𝒞𝒽𝒶𝓃𝒹𝒾 𝒫𝒶𝒹𝒶𝑔𝒶𝓋𝒶𝓀𝒶𝓇 𝐿𝒶𝓈𝓎𝒶 𝒫𝒶𝓋𝒶𝑔𝒾 乂❤𝐿𝒶𝒹𝓎 𝒟🌸𝓃❤乂 𝒜𝒶𝓂𝒾𝓃 𝒢𝒶𝒶𝒸𝒾𝓇 乂❤ɴͥᴏᴠᴀ ɢɪʀͣʟͫ❤乂 廵 ᴅє𝓋ἷɲєʀ ɴͥᴀʟɪɴͣɪͫ Ｍａｒｉａ❀ 𝑀ïѕѕḰïℓℓ𝑒ʀ 𝒦𝒶𝓎𝓃𝒶𝒶𝓃 「𝒢αмéʀᯎƁαé」 𝒲💗𝓃𝒹𝑒𝓇 𝑔𝒾𝓇𝓁 𝑀🏵𝓉𝒾 𝒩𝒶𝓃𝒽𝒾 𝒞𝒽𝒾𝓀𝓃𝒾 𝒞𝒽🌸𝓀𝓇𝒾 𝒮𝒾𝓁𝓀𝑅🍪𝓎𝒶𝓁𝐿𝒶𝒹𝓎 𝒞𝓊𝓉𝑒𝒶𝓈𝒽𝑒𝓁𝓁 𝒜𝓁𝓁𝑒𝓃 𝒮𝓁🌸𝒶𝓃 ༶•┈┈⛧┈♛༻༒ 𝒮𝒽𝑒𝒽𝓏𝒶𝒶𝒹𝒾༶•┈┈⛧┈♛༻༒ ╰•★★ 𝒯𝒾𝓉𝓁𝒾 ★★•╯ 𝑅𝑒𝑔𝒶𝓃 𝑀♡𝓃𝓉𝑔♡𝓂𝑒𝓇𝓎 𝒟𝒾𝒶𝓃𝒶 𝑅🍬𝒸𝓀𝓏𝓏 𝐵𝒶𝓃𝒹𝒽𝓊𝓀 𝓌𝒶𝓁𝒾 𝒫𝓇𝒾𝓃𝒸𝑒𝓈𝓈𝒦𝒾𝓁𝓁𝑒𝓇 𝒞❤𝓈🌺𝒷𝓁𝑒 𝑀𝓇𝓈. 𝒮𝓃𝒾𝓅𝑒𝓇 𝐹𝒶𝓇𝓉𝒾𝓃𝐿𝓊𝓉𝒽𝑒𝓇𝒦𝒾𝓃𝑔 𝒾𝒩𝑒𝑒𝒹𝟤𝓅 ★彡[𝒫𝒶𝑔𝓁𝒾]彡★ 𝒫𝒶𝓇𝒾 𝐵𝓊𝓁𝓁𝑒𝓉 𝒫𝒶𝑔𝓁𝒾 ĐɑɲɢεⱤὄὗṩЯɑɲ Anne Page

Guide to changing nickname in Free Fire

Enter any of the names provided above into the text box (Image via Garena)

Here is a quick step-by-step guide to help you change your name in Free Fire:

Go to the Free Fire app on your phone and open it. Search your vault or inventory for a rename card. If you don't have one, you can purchase a rename card from the in-game shop for 390 diamonds. Tap on the rename card to open a pop-up window with a text box where you can add a new name. To change to a different nickname in the game, paste or type your desired name in the box and press the 'Confirm' button.

Those who can't afford to purchase a rename card can consider joining a high-level guild that sells rename cards in the guild store. You can purchase one rename card from the guild store for 39 diamonds + 200 guild tokens.

You should pay close attention when typing or pasting your new name in the text box. Each rename card costs 390 diamonds (or around ₹300-400), and you won't be able to make any corrections for free if you enter the new name incorrectly.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes