Top 10 most popular Minecraft servers in 2023

If you've been playing Minecraft for any length of time, you know how popular the game is and how many servers there are. Tons of fun and unique servers exist and have become extremely well-liked by players. Joining a server with a large playerbase and positive community is great, as it often means you'll have tons of players to become friends with.

Although servers may be popular, players might be unaware of most, so this article will be a great chance to find a new server. You're able to experience tons of different types of game modes and find fun in something new. In this post, we'll look at the 10 most popular Minecraft servers of 2023.

The most popular Minecraft servers in 2023

10) Purple Prison

IP address: purpleprison.net

Purple Prison is a server that unquestionably deserves a spot on this list (Image via Mojang)

Starting off the list, Purple Prison is a fantastic prison server. The server has tons of crazy features that allow it to stand out amongst other big prison servers, such as gangs, a black market, unique PvP, and more.

On this server, there are a ton of activities available, like mining, constructing, and trading with other people. The Purple Prison community is friendly and supportive. There are people that can assist if you have questions about how to play or what plugins are available.

This is also an amazing server where prisoners can compete against each other, whether it be in PvP, gambling, or even running a store.

Average player count: 500-2500

9) Vortex Network

IP address: mc.vortexnetwork.net

Vortex Network is a very fun server (Image via Mojang)

Vortex Network is a friendly community server with a variety of games and minigames. It has a strong focus on community and the staff is very helpful. The server has a lot of players, so you will always find someone to play with.

This Minecraft server is space themed, with each game mode being a different type of planet. This server offers Skyblock, Survival, and Prison. Each game mode constantly averages hundreds of users every day. Coupled with that, Vortex Network is constantly coming out with new updates almost every week.

Average player count: 1000-3000

8) Fadecloud

IP address: fadecloud.com

Fadecloud is an extremely popular server (Image via Mojang)

FadeCloud is one of the largest Minecraft server networks in the world, with multiple different game modes and thousands of new players every day. This is a fairly new server, having been around for a few years. Since then, it has grown into a huge entity that is constantly coming out with new content.

If you're looking for some good old-fashioned multiplayer fun with your friends or strangers online, this is likely where you'll find it. The server hosts Prison, Dungeons, Skyblock, and Earth.

Each game has its own set of custom enchants, whether that be on armor, weapons, or tools. You're also able to face custom bosses, which are always interesting to see in Minecraft.

This server even offers a custom texture pack, where you can get cool items, selling for different prices. If you've played CS:GO, you can think of it as a steam marketplace where you can go buy and sell skins, cases, and keys.

Average player count: 350-1000

7) MCHub

IP address: mchub.com

MCHub is a great server choice (Image via Mojang)

For those seeking a lively and welcoming community, MCHub is a fantastic server. Both players and staff are kind and eager to assist with any problems. This server is one of the most well-known since F1NN5TER, a well-known Twitch streamer, plays on it fairly often.

F1NN5TER may not be famous for posting Minecraft content, but he is a fairly popular YouTuber and is well known on platforms such as Tiktok and Twitter.

MCHub is one of the most popular Minecraft servers in the world, hosting both Skyblock and Prison, with thousands of players from all over the globe playing their games every day. All Bedrock versions are compatible with MCHub, but they are mostly Java-based.

Average player count: 500-1500

6) Minecraft Central

IP address: mccentral.org

Minecraft Central is a server that has been around for a very long time (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft Central is a great place for beginners in Minecraft, as it has a lot of custom and player-created content. The server also hosts many minigames, so you'll never be bored.

This server has been around since 2013 and has amassed quite a following. It has hosted a variety of different games throughout the years but is currently home to Ultra Hardcore, Lifesteal, Prison, Skyblock, and Survival.

Minecraft Central is extremely well known for its PvP aspects, so if that's something you enjoy, definitely join up. Although this server is quite old, it still regularly has new seasons and updates.

Average player count: 1000-2500

5) Complex Gaming

IP address: org.mc-complex.com

A variety of features are available on the server Complex Gaming, including an in-game store, voting incentives, and custom ranks. A wide range of minigames is also available, including Factions, Prison, Creative, Pixelmon, and Survival. The server's most well-liked feature is Pixelmon, however, Skyblock also sees a lot of player activity.

Pixelmon is a mod for Minecraft that allows you to capture, train, and battle Pokémon in Minecraft. Fans of Pokémon and Minecraft will love it. If you're new to the game, it's quite easy to catch on. Complex Gaming is great for those who like PvP, building, or just roaming mindlessly.

Average player count: 2000-5000

4) Manacube

IP address: play.manacube.com

Manacube is a well liked server (Image via Mojang)

ManaCube is a highly popular Minecraft server with a lot of players, and it has a plethora of mods and plugins. In addition to the standard game modes, ManaCube also offers some unique ones like Anarchy, Islands, Towny, and Parkour.

The staff are great, constantly online, and prepared to lend a helping hand with nearly anything a newbie could require. You won't need to worry about other players cheating on this server, as it's known to have a strong anti-cheat system.

ManaCube is a server with multiple features and activities that lets you keep playing and expanding indefinitely. The creations on this server are splendid, and players will spend weeks or even months building, climbing to the top of the leaderboards, and becoming the richest.

Average player count: 500-1500

3) Wynncraft

IP address: play.wynncraft.com

If you seek a server that has been around for a decade and is still going strong, look no further than Wynncraft. It has a wide range of features and plugins to keep players entertained with their friends or solo. While it might not be as popular as other servers on this list, the server has plenty to offer.

Wynncraft is a massive multiplayer online game (MMO) role-playing server in terms of gameplay. Players must travel through several realms and provinces on a vast, exquisitely detailed map as part of the server's unique missions and challenges.

Players are encouraged to explore the vast plains, cities, and oceans. After leveling up, their character can employ armor, weapons, and accessories. The experience gained from completing quests will also rise; each quest has a level prerequisite. This is great for those who love MMO games.

Average player count: 500-5000

2) Mineplex

IP address: mineplex.com

Mineplex is an extremely popular server (Image via Mojang)

Mineplex is a large Minecraft server with a variety of game modes. It has numerous games, including Hunger Games, SkyWars, and CakeWars. The website has a great community of players who can play together on their servers.

Mineplex was once officially proclaimed the biggest server throughout the entire Minecraft multiplayer, with tens of thousands of concurrent players. It has since lost the title of "most popular server" to Hypixel. However, Mineplex is still one of the biggest Minecraft servers thanks to a strong core fanbase.

Having achieved much of its popularity due to the continual creation of new and interesting game modes, Mineplex will never be replaceable in the eyes of many enthusiasts.

Average player count: 1000-20000

1) Hypixel

IP address: hypixel.net

Hypixel is the most popular Minecraft server (Image via Mojang)

Hypixel is the largest server in Minecraft, with tens of thousands of players available at any given time. It has a variety of minigames that you can play with others online. The server has been around since 2013 and it's still going strong.

Hypixel is one of the greatest servers of all time, breaking crazy records in terms of player counts, game modes, and more. It features a vast community and a lot of different minigames.

If you want to become a part of an ever-growing community, the world’s largest Minecraft server is an excellent start. Hypixel has it all: an infinite number of things to try. Here is a quick list of some of the most popular game modes:

SMP

Murder Mystery

BedWars

Skyblock

Skywars

Football

Hide and Seek

Cops and Crims

Average player count: 20000-100000

