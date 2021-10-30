How to join servers in Minecraft Bedrock 

Minecraft servers give the game a great multiplayer option. While there is multiplayer with friends, that's typically just playing on a world with other people. Servers take it to the next level by providing players with an online gaming experience and often something that's totally different from regular Minecraft.

Minecraft servers can offer PVP worlds, BedWars (being arguably the most popular type of server), and other Adventure worlds. While these are often seen as Java Edition features, Bedrock Edition players have access to them, too.

Here's how to get on them.

Solidarity @SolidarityCoUK minecraft manhunt halloween edition 5pm bst.. (open server)



if you are going to play you must be wearing a halloween skin



if you are not i will encase you in a room of bedrock and make you listen to spooky spooky skeletons on repeat minecraft manhunt halloween edition 5pm bst.. (open server)if you are going to play you must be wearing a halloween skinif you are not i will encase you in a room of bedrock and make you listen to spooky spooky skeletons on repeat

Joining a Minecraft server on Bedrock Edition

Bedrock Edition covers most of the game's platforms. Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, Pocket Edition and even Windows 10 Edition fall under the Bedrock umbrella, so it's safe to say that Bedrock is pretty popular.

Servers can be anything and players can join them and play the game modes that are available. There are a few ways of doing this.

For Minecraft Pocket Edition, players can have Pocket Edition installed on a supported platform and ready to play. While Pocket Edition does, Xbox, PlayStation and Windows devices do not allow players to join servers with an IP address.

Quinny @Quin7066 I miss the old days of Minecraft. I had Xbox 1 edition and I remember I used to play the Battle, Tumble, and Glide mini games. I would make Xbox friends and then make "servers" with them. It is still some of my favorite memories.



That, or put those mini games on Bedrock edition. I miss the old days of Minecraft. I had Xbox 1 edition and I remember I used to play the Battle, Tumble, and Glide mini games. I would make Xbox friends and then make "servers" with them. It is still some of my favorite memories.That, or put those mini games on Bedrock edition.

For those that can, they can navigate to the "Servers" tab of Minecraft Bedrock after clicking the play button. An Internet connection will be required. There will be several different server options available, including an option to add one of the player's own.

The Server tab has access to all the server options in Minecraft Bedrock (Image via Minecraft)

Players can also click the "Join Server" button and input the information manually to join a particular one. For platforms that don't allow that, they can still join servers.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Those platforms will also have a "Server" tab that players can navigate to and join a server from there. The only downside is that they can't find and input their own servers through an IP address. Otherwise, it's all the same process and players can join their favorite BedWars or PVP world with ease.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by R. Elahi