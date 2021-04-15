5 best space mods in Minecraft

As time goes on, more and more players grow bored of the same old vanilla Minecraft. Adding mods can change it all through new content to consume alone or with friends.

Many people dream of exploring the universe and traveling into space, and Minecraft modding solves this problem for them. Space mods in Minecraft add so much depth, detail, and new places to explore.

This article features some of the best space mods for Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 space mods in Minecraft

#5 - The Space Age mod

Image via Space Age mod download page

The Space Age Mod is one of the most simple space exploration mods, but one of the best for sure. This mod gives players the ability to go explore the moon and Mars using their custom spaceship.

Unlike other space mods, this one allows players to build their ships out of normal blocks without needing to build complex machines with it. All players need to do is pair normal blocks with a rocket controller block and some fuel tank blocks.

The mod can be downloaded here.

#4 - The WarpDrive mod

WarpDrive is a very unique mod that a lot of people love. This mod allows players to be able to create their own spaceship and travel through the space dimension.

The space dimension is filled with asteroids that can be mined, gas clouds, and NPC ships. NPCs in this mod are very hostile, and players will have to add defenses such as force fields and laser cannons to defeat their new enemies.

This mod brings a new experience to Minecraft, which is something that a lot of players will love.

The mod can be downloaded here.

#3 - The FuturePack mod

The FuturePack mod is one of the most detailed space mods out there at the moment. This mod adds new planets, blocks, resources, pipes, wires, and so much more.

The FuturePack mod also features custom spaceships and even explorable dungeons on special planets. Players who love to go into detail and build complicated contraptions will love this mod as it adds all of that and more.

Small features such as using different types of RAM or chipsets to speed up a computer are what make this mod so great.

The mod can be downloaded here.

#2 - Advanced Rocketry

Advanced Rocketry is one of the most popular mods in Minecraft, with about 11 million downloads on CurseForge. Many players say that this mod is the best space mod out there, and it is hard to disagree.

This mod allows players to explore planets and moons using custom rocketships and warp ships. This mod is known for its insane attention to detail on every contraption that players will need to build.

Satellites, asteroid mining missions, terraforming, space stations, and custom recipes are some of the main features in this mod, with more coming soon. Also, the latest versions of Minecraft support this mod.

Advanced Rocketry can be downloaded here.

#1 - The one and only Galacticraft mod

Galacticraft is one of the most well-known and beloved mods in Minecraft history. This mod is well over eight years old and features tons of new content for players and their friends to consume.

Tons of new ores, blocks, machines, weapons, armor, and tools are added in this amazing mod. Planets and moons ranging from Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune can be explored and conquered here. Also, there are dungeons on Mars and a few other planets with bosses and other hostile mobs.

Multiple add-ons for Galacticraft will make it an even better experience. This mod is usually the number one choice when it comes to adding space exploration in Minecraft.

The mod can be downloaded here.