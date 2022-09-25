Twitch streamer F1NN5TER left speechless after receiving a $30,000 donation

English Twitch streamer Jude "F1NN5TER" was left amazed when a follower named TenMuses donated a whopping $30,000 during his September 24 livestream on the purple platform. This is not the first time the aforementioned user has donated large sums of money. TenMuses is, in fact, an active donator on Jude's channel, known for dishing out as much as $10K at a time.

Yesterday, however, TenMuses appeared to have broken their previous threshold of $10K by increasing it threefold. Although streamers are no strangers to receiving outrageous sums of money as donations, F1NN5TER's latest coup was his highest earning from a single donation. Reacting to the amount, the streamer was visibly left stunned.

F1NN5TER's chat loses their minds at the sight of the donation

As stated earlier, F1NN5TER is familiar with TenMuses as the latter has donated to his channel multiple times. Although the user's identity is unknown, they appear to be a regular visitor on Jude's channel.

After receiving a mammoth sum of money, the streamer was rendered silent for several moments before exclaiming:

"What the f**k! What the f**k! Jesus Christ! Oh my f**king god. I don't even know what the f**k to say."

He further continued:

"This is very rare that I don't really know what to say..."

(Timestamp: 1:47:30)

For those unaware, TenMuses and the streamer have had a mutual agreement among themselves. According to their arrangement, the former agreed to donate $300K to the Minecraft streamer to facilitate the latter's breast implant surgery. However, the 22-year-old has since backpedaled on the decision after learning about the complexities involved in the surgery.

A Reddit user named HippyEliMoon described their deal on the popular subreddit, r/LivestreamFail:

Readers should also note that the streamer doesn't identify himself as a trans-woman. Many of his videos, especially on his YouTube channel, involve him pranking viewers by pretending to be an "e-girl."

Fans react to the massive donation

Fans were equally left in a state of wonder after seeing $30K being splashed out as a donation on Twitch. Reddit users speculated on the nature of the contribution. Many believed that the user had squandered his hard-earned money.

Here are some of the reactions:

F1NN5TER is among the most popular Minecraft streamers on the platform. Presently, he has over 536K followers on his Twitch account. He is also a part of an Anglo-American gaming group called iDots. The group includes three other members - Skeppy, Zelk, and JustVurb.

