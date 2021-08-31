Create
How did Dream perform in Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16?

Team Pink Parrots was victorious at the end of Minecraft Championship 16.(Image via Minecraft)
Hannah (Tyler) Dahlberg
ANALYST
Modified Aug 30, 2021, 07:26 PM ET

News

Minecraft Championship 16 concluded with Team Pink Parrots (consisting of: Dream, Seapeekay, BadBoyHalo, and F1NN5TER) dominating the final round of Dodgebolt on August 28, 2021.

The Minecraft Championships (MCC) are an invite-only event held and created through the Noxcrew. It features ten teams of four competitors who compete in eight different minigames chosen by the participants.

Clay "Dream", a fan-favorite amidst the community, was a notable participant in this month's tournament. After the faceless streamer's victory in last month's championship, viewers were eager to see how the fan-favorite streamer's team would perform in the Minecraft Championship 16.

Team Pink Parrots (consisting of: Dream, Seapeekay, BadBoyHalo, and F1NN5TER) competed with passion, and, in the end, emerged victorious at the Minecraft Championship 16. Dream, himself, placed fourth on the individual coin leaderboard.

How did Dream and Team Pink Parrots do in Minecraft Championship 16?

Minecraft Championship 16 concluded with an overwhelming victory for Team Pink Parrots.

Dream's team might have won the overall championship, but they finished the event with fewer coins than the runner-up, Team Purple Pandas (consisting of: Smajor, Grian, Smallishbeans, and Fruitberries).

Although that didn't directly affect their win, they came second in the final team standings, determined by the number of coins the team has at the end of the championships.

Here are the final team standings for Minecraft Championship 16:

1st: Team Purple Pandas (22160)

  • Smajor
  • Grian
  • Smallishbeans
  • Fruitberries

2nd: Team Pink Parrots (21409)

  • Dream
  • BadBoyHalo
  • Seapeekay
  • F1NN5TER

3rd: Team Orange Ocelots (19985)

  • TapL
  • Punz
  • Captain Puffy
  • Shubble

4th: Team Aqua Axolotls (19861)

  • Antfrost
  • Tubbo
  • Fundy
  • 5up

5th: Team Yellow Yaks (19021)

  • CaptainSparklez
  • Ponk
  • Hbomb94
  • GeorgeNotFound

6th: Team Lime Llamas (18649)

  • Quig
  • Krtzyy
  • Jack Manifold
  • Nihachu

7th: Team Green Guardians (17184)

  • TheOrionSound
  • RTGame
  • Slyvee
  • Sapnap

8th: Team Cyan Creepers (16285)

  • PearlescentMoon
  • PrestonPlayz
  • Spifey
  • PeteZahHutt

9th: Team Red Rabbits (16185)

  • TommyInnit
  • Wilbur Soot
  • Ph1LzA
  • Ranboo

10th: Team Blue Bats (6685)

  • Vixella
  • James Turner
  • DrGluon
  • KryticZeuz

Team Pink Parrots was only 751 coins shy of stealing first place on the team leaderboard. However, that doesn't make their overall victory any less of an impressive feat.

The Minecraft Championships also crowned individual leaders at the end of each tournament. This individual would have to earn more collective coins than any other participant in the event, regardless of team alliance.

Dream was able to place fourth on the individual coin leaderboard, one place higher than his teammate, Callum "Seapeekay" Knight.

Here are the final individual standings for Minecraft Championship 16:

1st: Punz (3332)

2nd: Quig (3326)

3rd: fruitberries (3307)

4th: Dream (3031)

5th: Seapeekay (2887)

6th: Smallishbeans (2785)

7th: Fundy (2699)

8th: Sapnap (2697)

9th: Antfrost (2677)

10th: Krtzyy (2613)

11th: Grian (2461)

12th: PeteZahHutt (2382)

13th: GeorgeNotFound (2371)

14th: Smajor (2348)

15th: TapL (2340)

16th: BadBoyHalo (2312)

17th: sylvee (2294)

18th: Tubbo (2263)

19th: CaptainSparklez (2223)

20th: Jack Manifold (2191)

21st: Hbomb94 (2165)

22nd: TBNRFrags (2126)

23rd: F1NN5TER (2118)

24th: Ranboo (2085)

25th: Ponk (2079)

26th: Ph1LzA (2020)

27th: 5up (2016)

28th: Wilbur Soot (2002)

29th: Shubble (1950)

30th: Spifey (1882)

31st: Captain Puffy (1840)

32nd: TommyInnit (1830)

33rd: TheOrionSound (1818)

34th: PearlescentMoon (1713)

35th: Nihachu (1700)

36th: Magistrex (1408)

37th: KryticZeuZ (930)

38th: Drgluon (706)

39th: James Turner (667)

40th: Vixella (596)

Edited by R. Elahi
