What are the different types of Minecraft servers?

Servers in Minecraft are a way to play with a lot of people. Single-player worlds hold one player, realms typically have 11 members, and multiplayer worlds hold 30 users.

Servers can often have space for thousands of gamers to join, potentially all at the same time. They're the epitome of multiplayer gaming.

They're not terribly difficult to get involved with, either. They mainly require an IP address to be entered into Minecraft's server section, which is usually pretty easy to navigate.

There are tons of servers, ranging from different game modes to different features.

Different servers Minecraft players can get involved with

Slimefun servers use an add-on that essentially turns the standard Bukkit Server into a modpack without installing a single mod. It's technically vanilla Minecraft, even though it has new features and other things.

Parkour is one of the most popular types of servers. In it, users play tons of different courses designed to challenge their abilities. They usually involve difficult jumps and timed races to complete the course.

One Block is a mode where gamers start in the sky with just one block in their inventory. Mining that block will drop a random material and replace the block with something new.

Minecraft players must continue mining for better items and try to make a life out of the one block they begin with. There are tons of servers dedicated to this game mode.

Hunger Games may be the most sought-after type of server in the game. These maps pit users against each other in a fight to the death. There are weapons and items stashed around the map, and crafters need to collect them and fend off any challengers.

The goal is to be the last one standing, and it's loads of fun despite being quite tricky. These types of servers are among the most easily accessible.

Prison servers, many of which offer prison break gameplay, are also quite popular. In them, gamers are subject to the typical prison life. They must earn credits to buy items within the prison walls, obey guards, etc.

They become much more enjoyable when prisoners try and escape, and many servers are dedicated to such gameplay.

Prison servers are popular (Image via Microsoft Community)

In another popular server, players will split into factions (the game mode name), set up their own bases, raid opponents, fight, and generally try to survive.

Factions can make alliances and fight everyone else to assume power or go at everyone else. It's a pretty customizable game mode, and there are tons of servers right at Minecraft users' fingertips.

Finally, another type of server is cracked. This server doesn't necessarily prioritize a particular game mode but a certain version of the game.

Cracked is technically not an approved iteration, but tons of gamers use it, so many servers support it.

