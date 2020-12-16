5 best Minecraft plugins for survival

Be it a multiplayer survival server or just a small server with friends, plugins are essential to the Minecraft experience.

There are tons of plugins out there, all with different functions and uses. These range from being very complex — creating entire mini-games for players to enjoy — to being relatively simple, only adding one thing to the game.

Plugins have so much variety that every player will find precisely what they are looking for while searching for a new feature to add to their survival world.

Five different plugins that are great for Minecraft survival servers

#5 - Chest Lock

Chest Lock is a simple plugin needed on any Minecraft survival server. Nothing is worse than mining tons of diamonds, storing them in a house at the base, and then returning online to find them all stolen. With the Chest Lock plugin, that scenario is avoidable.

It allows players to lock their chests so that others cannot access their belongings. Not only does this plugin lock chests, but players can also shut hoppers and furnaces. The creator has said that doors will soon be able to be locked. This is a very simple, yet effective, plugin that all servers should utilize.

Players can download the Chest Lock plugin here

#4 - EssentialsX

EssentialsX truly is an essential plugin. It adds 150+ brand new commands to Minecraft, all of which are useful. This includes setting warps, tp requests, homes, prefixes and suffixes, and lots more.

EssentialsX does not taint the vanilla feel of Minecraft but adds quite a few useful commands.

Players can download the EssentialsX plugin here

#3 - WorldEdit

WorldEdit is any Minecraft builder's best friend. This plugin adds many useful commands that make building a lot easier.

With WorldEdit, everyone's survival world will be filled with large, gorgeous builds, and who doesn't want that?

Players can download the WorldEdit plugin here

#2 - mcMMO

mcMMO is one of the most popular RPG style plugins in Minecraft history. It adds skills and abilities into Minecraft that players can level up.

This plugin has hundreds of configuration options and is always getting updated by its developers.

Players can download the mcMMO plugin here

#1 - Slimefun

Slimefun is a detailed plugin with tons of features that are bound to spice up any survival world. It includes all the excitement of a modpack, without actually having to install it in the first place.

While this Minecraft plugin does not make the game feel like vanilla survival, as there are tons of added features, it is sure to entertain players for days.

Players can download the Slimefun plugin here

