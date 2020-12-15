How to download Minecraft Dungeons' new Howling Peaks DLC

Minecraft has released Howling Peaks for Minecraft Dungeons, and players are excited about this new update.

Howling Peaks is the newest DLC added to Dungeons, released with the December 9th update. It is an exciting new trek to the top of a mountain. It also includes tons of new features, such as new armor, weapons, and artifacts. New enemies were also added, such as the Squall Golem and Mountaineer.

Unlike the last two DLC's, Howling Peaks is the first not to be included in the Hero Pass. Players are very excited about this new adventure in Minecraft Dungeons, but how exactly do they obtain the Howling Peaks DLC?

Minecraft Dungeons

Image via minecraft.net

The Howling Peaks DLC is for Dungeons only, a separate game to Minecraft Java Edition and Minecraft Windows 10 Edition. For players to play Howling Peaks, they will need to purchase Dungeons if they have not already done so.

Dungeons is available for various devices, including Windows 10, Minecraft Launcher, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Playstation 4. There are multiple versions of this gameMinecraft that players can purchase, and Howling Peaks DLC is available on all versions.

Minecraft Dungeons can be purchased here.

Obtaining the Howling Peaks DLC

Image via minecraft.net

Once players have purchased Minecraft Dungeons, they can buy the Howling Peaks DLC. It is available for $5.99, a fantastic price for the adventures that players will get.

Howling Peaks DLC can be purchased here.

Once players have made the purchase, they are now ready to embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

Other DLC's that players can buy for Dungeons include Jungle Awakens and Creeping Winter. With all of these DLC's available to players, having an extraordinary adventure is easier than ever.

