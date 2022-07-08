5 best parkour servers for Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft servers continue to get more and more popular as time goes by. The game is at its best when it's multiplayer, and it naturally gets better the more players there are. Multiplayer world and even realms have a limit on how many players can join, but these servers often have room to house thousands of crafters.

Many servers are made to allow for game modes that are otherwise difficult to come by. BedWars, SkyBlock, Towny, Prison, Faction and more come to mind. However, there are also servers for things that almost anyone could make in their own world.

Advancius Network and 4 other amazing Parkour servers in Minecraft 1.19

Parkour is something that doesn't require a lot to make, and tons of players have their own homemade parkour maps.

Parkour servers are usually well done and have much more to do than a single world. Here are five of the best to try out in Minecraft 1.19:

5) Advancius Network

Most servers do not have compatibility for both Java and Bedrock Edition. In that sense, Advancius Network is a rarity.

Advancius Network @AdvanciusMC Advancius Network is a Minecraft server with a friendly community and many gamemodes including Factions, Creative Plots, Prison, Skyblock, Semi-Vanilla, many custom Minigames and many events hosted by our staff! Join with the IP: mc.advancius.net ! We hope to see you there! Advancius Network is a Minecraft server with a friendly community and many gamemodes including Factions, Creative Plots, Prison, Skyblock, Semi-Vanilla, many custom Minigames and many events hosted by our staff! Join with the IP: mc.advancius.net! We hope to see you there! https://t.co/6dDs6r7Cxl

There are tons of modes and the fact that Bedrock players can also play pushes it to the top tier. This is what the server owners had to say about it:

"Tired of pay-to-win servers? Check out our 100+ FREE ranks on our 20+ game modes including: Factions, Prison, Skyblock, Survival, Heroes, Creative Plots, Parkour, KitPvP and many custom Minigames!"

4) ManaCube

ManaCube is typically heralded as a PvP server, which is why they have support primarily for 1.8.

That's the version of Minecraft that most PvP players play on, and most PvP servers do the same. However, this server also has support for the latest version of the game, so new players who aren't interested in PvP worlds can easily get involved with ManaCube.

They have a wide variety of game modes, including Parkour, Anarchy, Faction, Creative, KitPvP and much more.

3) InsanityCraft

InsanityCraft has long been one of the best parkour servers out there. Players can join and play some of the most exhilirating parkour maps available.

This server is one of the most fun experiences one can have playing Minecraft. Here's what the creators said about it:

"InsanityCraft is one of the oldest networks in the world with the most popular game modes! With over a decade of experience in designing the ultimate servers for our players, you can enjoy Survival, Skyblock, Factions, and much more with our amazing growing community of the best players!"

2) Vortex Network

In terms of parkour servers, not many are better than Vortex. Everyone who gets involved generally leaves glowing reviews, as it's one of the highest rated servers out there.

It has parkour maps as well as Survival, Skyblock, Prison, Pixelmon, SMP, Vanilla and PvE modes.

Reviews of Vortex (Image via Minecraft-Servers)

It's always active, meaning anyone at any time can get involved. It's considered the 15th best server out of all on Minecraft-Servers.net, so even if players want to try something other than parkour, it'll still be of the highest quality.

1) Complex Gaming

Complex Gaming is one of the best overall servers out there, so it should come as no surprise that they're tops among parkour servers. Complex has tons of incredible game modes available, and parkour is on that list.

The only trouble with a server like Complex Gaming is that there are a lot of people in it. That also means there's a lot of people working behind the scenes, which usually means the server is of the highest quality. However, it also means there's less space for other players, and the modes can be pretty full.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

