Top 5 Minecraft One Block servers in 2022

There are many different game modes available in Minecraft. However, many new players might naturally assume that Creative, Survival, and Adventure are all the modes the game has to offer. This is not true. For instance, Java Edition users are familiar with Hardcore mode.

While these are some of the mainstream modes available, there are a lot of other modes that players can access.

Over the years, players and developers have come up with several pariseworthy game modes. These are not officially in Minecraft, and they can't be designed with the game's help. Great non-mainstream modes like BedWards, Skyblock, and more are often found through servers.

One Block is a mode where gamers start in the sky with just one block. Mining that block will drop a random material and replace the block; players have to continue mining for better items.

One Block is pretty popular, and to help players access it, here are some great servers for the mode.

One block servers for Minecraft players should try

5) KiwiSMP

Survival Multiplayer servers are all the rage right now. The most popular among the lost is the DreamSMP server, but most players will never even sniff that server because it's invite-only.

Smaller SMP servers have grown quite an attractive option as a result, and KiwiSMP is one of the best servers in general and has several great game modes, including:

One Block

PVP

Economy

4) JartexNetwork

JartexNetwork is a great server for One Block (Image via JartexNetwork)

JartexNetwork remains one of the best servers available in the game. It is open to regular and cracked accounts, which most servers are not. There are also plenty of modes to try:

Faction

KitPVP

Minigames

Prison

Skyblock

Cracked

PvP

Survival

One Block

Skywars

BedWars

One downside is that this server still runs on Minecraft 1.17, though that is fairly recent and shouldn't prove too difficult to download.

3) MineMalia Network

ZayCraftHD @DaRealZayan Selfie in front of minemalia bedwars CASTLE!!!! Selfie in front of minemalia bedwars CASTLE!!!! https://t.co/PQm9mbCfDt

MineMalia Network is one of the top One Block servers available. It, like other servers on this list, has several different game modes. That said, not all the modes are equally fun; however, One Block just happens to be one of their most enjoyable modes.

This server runs on the 1.18 version of Minecraft, meaning it can reach a broader audience.

2) BedWars PikaNetwork

On TopMinecraftServers, players can search and find the best-rated servers of any kind. They can look for Skyblock servers, BedWars servers, Towny servers, and more.

If players do indeed decide to look up the best-rated servers, BedWars PikaNetwork will come up very often among the search results. It's one of the best servers for a lot of modes, and that certainly includes One Block. PikaNetwork also has a great team and tons of members.

1) Herobrine.org

Herobrine.org is rated as the best One Block server on topminecraftservers.com. Its admirable ranking is largely due to the stellar community and team it has behind the server.

It also has several great game modes like BedWars, Towny Minigames, KitPVP, One Block (naturally), and more. This server has one of the widest variety of modes and also allows cracked players.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

