7 best Minecraft cracked servers in 2022

Minecraft has all sorts of different servers available. Gamers use servers to play tons of special game modes like Pixelmon, Factions, BedWars, Skyblock, Hardcore, Prison, etc. These game modes are playable in other ways, but servers provide them with a strong community of players interested in the same things.

One type of server is a bit more questionable, though. Cracked servers allow players to join the "cracked" version of Minecraft. This is effectively an unofficial copy and is sort of illegal.

Many top-flight servers don't even allow cracked accounts to join. However, here are a few that are considered cracked servers.

Minecraft's best cracked servers

7) JartexNetwork

JartexNetwork is one of the best cracked servers out there. The creators pride themselves on being open to cracked players and not limiting their player base:

"Open to both Regular and Cracked players. Our server's player base is intermittently growing since it's first released, users around all over the world playing our amazing gamemodes and enjoying their time here with our beloved community. Can't wait to play? Join play.jartexnetwork.com now!"

6) UltimisMC

UltimisMC has one of the widest varieties of games for cracked servers. Due to their legally questionable nature, many cracked servers prefer to fly under the radar, but that's not the case with UltimisMC. They have BedWars, Skyblock, Survival, SkyPVP (an interesting new take on the mode), etc.

5) AloneField

AloneField has one of the smaller cracked servers, which isn't bad. However, smaller servers can afford to have more dedication and focus on the game modes to ensure everything is running smoothly. Instead of having someone running around constantly worrying about the different modes, they can focus and provide a quality experience.

4) Twerion.net

Twerion is a German server, but it's one of the coolest. Comic book fans will find themselves right at home as it is themed towards characters like Spider-Man, Wonder Woman, and Batman. It has several great, unique modes like GTA, Hunger Games, Survival, etc.

3) BedWars Pika Network

Naturally, this server's top priority and arguably the best part is BedWars. BedWars is one of the most popular server types, so it's no surprise that they named the server after it. This server has a cracked mode as well as Minigames, Survival, Skyblock, and Oneblock for players to try out. It's one of the biggest servers on the list as it currently has over 2,500 online players.

2) Immortal Survival 1.18.2

Immortal Survival focuses on Survival, as the name would suggest. This makes perfect sense since Survival is arguably the most played of all game modes in Minecraft. Fortunately for cracked players, this server allows it, with these game modes and more:

Towny

Faction

Cracked

Survival

Skyblock

Cracked accounts should have no trouble with this one.

1) Herobrine.org

This server is rated as the best cracked server on topminecraftservers.com. Its number one ranking is largely due to the stellar community and team it has. It also has several great game modes like BedWars, Minigames, KitPVP, etc.

It currently has over 1,100 online players at the time of writing, so players can immediately jump in and play with others.

