What is a Cracked Minecraft Server?

Minecraft Servers are one of the most popular features within Minecraft, enjoyed by millions of unique players on a monthly basis.

Servers allow players across the globe to play highly modified versions of Minecraft with each other via the use of server-side plugins. Each server will generally have a slightly different setup of plugins, making for a slightly different gameplay experience.

Although somewhat similar gameplay-wise, cracked servers have a few key technical differences to regular Minecraft servers.

What is a Cracked Server in Minecraft?

Cracked Minecraft is simply an unofficial copy. Obtaining such a copy of Minecraft is generally illegal but is unfortunately very popular, with some estimates suggesting that many millions of Minecraft players have not bought the game.

Perhaps the most popular version of "cracked Minecraft" is TLauncher, boasting over 1 million unique downloads. Players using any version of "cracked Minecraft" however cannot play on regular Minecraft servers, such as Hypixel or Mineplex. This is because these servers only accept players who have bought the game legitmately.

Tlauncher is a popular cracked Minecraft launcher

Players using versions of "Cracked Minecraft" must instead play on special "Cracked Minecraft Servers." These servers are specifically designed to bypass Minecraft account security checks and allow players to join even without having a legitimate Minecraft account.

Servers that accept cracked clients are, in general, of less quality than regular servers. An example of this is Hypixel, which is by far the most popular Minecraft server in existence and is the highest quality in the eyes of many. Hypixel will never accept cracked players to join.

Why does it say "Failed to login: The authentication servers are currently down for maintenance"?

As previously mentioned, using illegitimate and unofficial copies is not recommended, and this is likely the reason cracked Minecraft users see this message when trying to join a regular server.

The "Failed to login: the authentication servers are currently down for maintenance" message is the default message that many Minecraft servers use when authenticating Minecraft accounts. Players seeing this message must ensure that they are not using Tlauncher.

Cracked Minecraft users might see this message when trying to join servers

Are cracked Minecraft Servers safe?

This question is debatable, but ideally players should simply just opt to buy a legitimate copy. Players will then be able to join the best servers, change their skin and also support the developers.

Many servers that are cracked will force players to create passwords upon joining. This is because cracked servers have no other way to authenticate and distinguish unique players.

Players should be sure never to use a password used on other services when playing on these cracked Servers. The best practice is simply to use a unique password that doesn't matter if, by some chance, it gets exposed.

