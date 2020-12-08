Top Minecraft KitPvP servers

Minecraft KitPvP is an interesting game mode with a heavy focus on PvP. These servers allow players to claim a kit with gear, typically consisting of some armor and weapons of varying quality. After claiming a kit, players can battle each other in a free-for-all arena to determine superiority.

A variety of factors determine the absolute best Minecraft KitPvP servers, including lag-free gameplay, well-balanced kits, and good server hit detection.

This list explores some of the best such servers currently in-game free for anyone to play and are online 24/7.

List of best Minecraft KitPvP servers

#1 PURPLE PRISON IP: PURPLEPRISON.NET

Purple Prison is a great Minecraft multiplayer server offering various game modes, including KitPvP. As soon as gamers join the server, they can claim a PvP kit for free by typing the command "/kit pvp."

After claiming the kit, players can jump right into the action at spawn and take part in massive team-fights and regular PvP events. The server is over six years old and has been played by huge YouTubers, including the likes of PewDiePie.

#2 VIPER MC IP: VIPERMC.NET

Viper MC offers a massive KitPvP based game mode, appropriately called "kitmaps." Here, players can instantly choose a specific kit out of several available options, each with their own strengths and weaknesses.

After claiming their desired kit, gamers battle it out on a massive map and gain points for killing each other.

#3 INVADEDLANDS IP: INVADEDLANDS.NET

InvadedLands is a prevalent KitPvP server owned by the huge Minecraft YouTuber "Skeppy."

This server seeks to apply twists on the original KitPvP game mode by adding several unique conceptual ideas such as the addition of money and killstreaks.

#4 MC-CENTRAL IP: MC-CENTRAL.NET

Mc-Central has, for a while, been known in the Minecraft community as one of the best servers for the KitPvP game mode.

The reasons the server is so favorable among hardcore KitPvP fans include long-time historical preference, clean mechanics, and a reliable leveling-based progression system.

#5 MUNCHYMC IP: MUNCHYMC.COM

MunchyMC is a well-known Minecraft hub server which incorporates many game modes under its network. This includes prison, survival, woolwars, and, of course, KitPvP.

KitPvP on MunchyMC has been popular with players for several years, humbly making it one of the most popular places for the game mode in the entirety of Minecraft.

