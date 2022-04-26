10 best Minecraft Java servers for playing minigames (2022)

Minecraft's community has a massive number of servers for players to enjoy.

Many servers focus on minigames but still facilitate things like survival multiplayer, Bedwars, Skyblock, Factions PvP, and much more.

Regardless of what kind of minigames a Minecraft player is searching for, there's likely a server to suit their needs.

If players are looking for a place to start, they can find a great list of tried-and-tested minigame servers below.

Minecraft: Awesome minigame servers to enjoy in 2022

1) Mythcraft (play.mythcraftpvp.com)

Mythcraft possesses several minigame modes in its server network (Image via Mythcraft Network)

A server network for Minecraft players, Mythcraft is growing quickly and has a sizable player count.

Right now, the server network provides Hunger Games, Prison, and Skywars game modes as well as Factions PvP, Skyblock, standard survival, and even a Creative Mode server.

It may not be as minigame-heavy as other servers, but the consistent 1,000+ player count ensures that Minecrafters won't be alone in enjoying the minigames that are available.

2) Minecraft Central (top.mccentral.org)

Minecraft Central has more than a few minigames along with its other game modes (Image via Minecraft Central)

With over a thousand players online on a given day, Minecraft Central has plenty to offer without being absurdly crowded. Here, players can enjoy minigames like Ultra Hardcore, Survival Games, Spleef, Capture the Flag, and more.

The dev team is constantly tweaking and balancing the minigames to ensure things run smoothly. However, there can still be issues with knockback and hit registration depending on latency.

The server has a thriving forum and Discord community for players who are interested.

3) Lemon Cloud (hub.lemoncloud.net)

Lemon Cloud is well-run and established (Image via Lemon Cloud)

Lemon Cloud's Minecraft servers have been around for more than a few years, even if the player count never quite meets that of the larger servers.

Regardless, the staff runs a tight ship and keeps things running smoothly. Here, players can enjoy Parkour, Factions PvP, Prison, and much more.

The server may focus on PvP and survival, but there are more than enough minigames to keep players entertained for a considerable amount of time.

4) Blocks MC (blocksmc.com)

Blocks MC has a huge number of minigames for hours of enjoyment (Image via u/Rgdastidar_123/Reddit)

Blocks MC is one of the more entertaining Minecraft servers out there when it comes to minigames.

It focuses considerably on minigame enjoyment, and players can play through several different game modes. These mini-game types include Skywars, Bedwars, Eggwars, Lucky Block, The Bridge, Murder Mystery, Block Party, TNT Tag, and more.

This server is an excellent place for newer players to learn minigames in a friendly environment.

5) Jartex Network (top.jartex.fun)

Jartex focuses on PvP minigames primarily (Image via Jartex Network)

It may not be the most player-filled Minecraft server, but Jartex Network is a great place to learn PvP-oriented minigames. This server focuses on Skywars, Bedwars, and The Bridge.

This isn't the most expansive collection of minigames. However, PvPers may enjoy them a little more knowing that players who are playing Spleef or Parkour aren't diving into Skywars.

It won't be in every player's niche, but Jartex Network is a fine Minecraft server that's worth looking into at the very least.

6) Purple Prison (purpleprison.org)

Purple Prison has lasted over a decade (Image via Purple Prison)

One of the community's longest-running servers, Purple Prison is best known for its alien-themed Prison gameplay. However, players can also enjoy minigames here, including some truly unique and challenging parkour maps. There are also a number of alternatives, such as Sumo, mazes, and Dropper.

There's a reason Purple Prison has lasted over a decade in the server lists. Jumping in to find out why is as simple as copying and pasting its IP address into your multiplayer menu.

7) Cubecraft (play.cubecraftgames.net)

Cubecraft's reputation speaks for itself (Image via Cubecraft)

One of the official featured server partners, Cubecraft sports the uptime and enjoyable gameplay that one can expect from a server who has Mojang's approval.

Cubecraft possesses minigames like Lucky Island, Tower Defense, Skywars, Eggwars, Minerware, and Parkour. It also supports both Java and Bedrock editions of Minecraft, so players won't need to worry about compatibility.

With all of these benefits, it's no surprise that Cubecraft has maintained a vibrant and committed community.

8) OPBlocks (top.opblocks.com)

OPBlocks has long been a very popular server (Image via @OPBlocks/Twitter)

A candy-themed server, OPBlocks has lasted for years and features a community that is sizable and welcoming.

For minigames, OPBlocks has Maze, Sumo, Find the Button, King of the Hill, Dueling, and more.

The staff is committed to cracking down on toxic players, so the community has remained largely friendly and supportive of new players who need a hand.

This makes the server a truly cozy spot to kick back and enjoy some minigames without any pressure or hate spewing.

9) Craftrise (play.craftrise.tc)

Craftrise provides a great collection of minigames in addition to survival game modes (Image via Mertay54/Youtube)

A server hailing from Turkey, Craftrise is rife with minigames. Here, players can enjoy Eggwars, Skywars, Ultimate Hardcore, TNT Run, Bomb Lobbers, Herobrine Chamber, Dragon Escape, Bedwars, The Bridge, and much more.

Players can't ask for a much better place to enjoy a variety of minigames. However, it should be noted that the server's IP may cause latency issues for some players with a less-than-ideal internet connection.

Regardless, if players want to enjoy minigames, Craftrise is simply one of the best options available.

10) Hypixel (mc.hypixel.net)

Hypixel's famous logo (Image via Hypixel)

Hypixel is the community's most beloved server, and for very good reason. Whatever players are looking for, whether it is Survival, Skyblock, or PvP, this server has it.

Here, players can enjoy minigames like Murder Mystery, Build Battle, Bedwars, Skywars, Duels, Smash Heroes, Cops and Crims, Ultra Hardcore, the TNT Games, and even arcade games.

With over 50,000 players online at a given time, Hypixel won't ever run out of fellow Minecrafters to join hands with and enjoy the minigame action together.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh