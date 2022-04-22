10 best Minecraft mods from Tynker

One of many Minecraft modding sites, Tynker, focuses on mods, coding, and customization with a low-difficulty curve to appeal to younger audiences.

Featuring the ability for Minecraft players to deploy a private server and mod it with easy-to-use tools, Tynker can be incredibly helpful not only for younger players but also for those that don't have the time to learn more nuanced aspects of modding or otherwise altering the game.

Within Tynker servers, players can play minigames, create mods, or design their own skin packs to customize their gameplay. In that regard, there are many excellent mods for players to utilize through Tynker.

Amazing Minecraft mods to try out via Tynker servers

10) Thunderdome

Thunderdome features a PvP arena where players can battle to the last one standing (Image via Mojang/Tynker)

A simple Tynker creation, Thunderdome, is included in the Mod Starter Pack and features a PvP arena for players.

In this large caged dome, players can battle each other until only one is left standing. Thunderdome admittedly doesn't teach a ton about the coding process or make massive changes, but it's a fun way to pass the time on a Tynker server with friends. Equip your best weapons and armor and throw down with friends until only one is left to be declared the winner.

9) Tree Planting

Tree Planting allows for the quick creation of trees in an interesting way (Image via Mojang/Tynker)

Keeping a steady stock of trees nearby is vital in Minecraft to keep wood supplies high, and Tynker's Tree Planting mod can help in a big way.

The mod operates through an interesting medium by using a bow to plant trees instantly. Specifically, players can fire arrows at a suitable block (grass, dirt), and a tree will be planted where the arrow lands. This can be a fun way to plant trees and test out a player's marksmanship simultaneously. With Tree Planting, players won't lack in their wood stockpile as long as they have suitable blocks to fire their arrows into.

8) Tree House

A tree home can make for a cozy living space (Image via Mojang/Tynker)

It's one thing in a Tynker server to plant trees, but why not try living in one as well? With this particular Minecraft mod featured as part of the Mod Design II pack, players can create a cozy home out of a large tree.

By using Tynker's accessible drone tool, players can form large hollow trees to use as a living space. Thanks to this mod, it's possible to create an entire village of tree houses if players are interested in doing so and don't mind giving the drone tool a try. The tree houses made may not be super complex compared to some Minecraft builds, but they certainly serve their purpose regardless.

7) Rainbow Sheep

Rainbow Sheep creates a gathering place for sheep of different wool colors (Image via Mojang/Tynker)

Wool comes in many different colors in Minecraft, and these wool blocks make not only helpful crafting materials for different bed colors but also are nice as decorative blocks in their own right.

With Rainbow Sheep in Tynker, players can keep a sizable number of sheep nearby to harvest their wool. Specifically, the mod allows players to plant a rose at a given location, which will attract sheep of various colors to the flower. The sheep simply spawn in and spend time around the rose, giving Minecraft players ample opportunity to farm them for their wool.

6) Splat Paint

Create a paintball game all within your Tynker server (Image via Mojang/Tynker)

This Minecraft mod is a fun minigame reminiscent of games like Splatoon. By outing Tynker's coding interface (this particular mod comes with the Game Design II pack), players can use snowballs that convert blocks into wool blocks of different colors.

This won't exactly splat other players with paint, but it makes for a fun game to play to see which Minecraft players can cover the ground with the most "paint." It may not be as competitive a minigame as Thunderdome, but it's still a great way to pass the time on a Tynker server.

5) Master Hunter

Master Hunter helps players keep track of mob kills (Image via Mojang/Tynker)

It's a small Tynker mod compared to many of the more robust options in the catalog, but Master Hunter can be informative all the same. Found in the Mod Design I pack, Minecraft players can use coded variables to keep track of the different mobs they kill on their adventures.

This may not matter much for some players, but for others, it can be intriguing to see how many mobs they have defeated. Run up the score and show your friends how many you've beaten, and maybe they'd challenge you to beat your score.

4) Save the Pig!

Save the Pig! is an enjoyable combat minigame where players must focus on defense (Image via Mojang/Tynker)

For Minecraft players that like a good fight, trying the Save the Pig! mod isn't a bad idea. This particular Tynker mod serves as a defense-oriented minigame. Players are responsible for the protection of a pig in a small enclosure.

However, waves of undead mobs spawn in and attempt to kill the pig as quickly as possible. Players must use their best attacking skills and battle tactics to keep the little animal safe from the angry horde of hostile mobs.

3) Spleef Arena

Enjoy Spleef with friends on your own Tynker server (Image via Mojang/Tynker)

Spleef is an entertaining Minecraft minigame made popular on multiplayer servers. In Spleef, players are faced with a rapidly vanishing floor, and they must avoid falling to their death as the floor begins to fall away. The last player standing is the winner, and this minigame's simple and entertaining premise has led to a vast amount of popularity in the Minecraft community.

Fortunately, Tynker also possesses its own Spleef mod, allowing players to program the way the floors work. Once programmed, Minecraft players can bring their friends in for a few friendly games of Spleef since the minigame isn't quite the same with only one player.

2) Lightning Security

Keep yourself and your structures safe with the power of lightning (Image via Mojang/Tynker)

Sometimes, using a sword or a bow to protect your server from hostile mobs isn't enough. Thanks to this Tynker mod, Minecraft players can create a defense system using lightning, one of the most damaging hazards in the entire game.

By programming the behavior of the lightning, players can cause lightning strikes to immediately hit any hostile mobs within a particular area with no thunderstorm required. However, Minecraft players will want to use caution when utilizing this mod as lightning is more than capable of causing fires after it strikes.

1) Smashy Hands

Smashy Hands makes clearing land and killing mobs a breeze (Image via Mojang/Tynker)

Clearing out room for building in Minecraft can be tedious, especially if players are low on their tools' durability or don't have enchantments active to speed things up. Fortunately, Tynker's Smashy Hands mod is an excellent alternative to clearing land and attacking hostile mobs.

Players can use the mod to program the ability to cause an explosion of varied strength every time they click on a block or other entity. This makes clearing land for future build projects easy and can also make enemy mobs drop like flies due to the power of explosions.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu