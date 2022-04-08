7 best Minecraft Hunger Games servers in 2022

In Minecraft, servers make most things possible, as players can play all sorts of game modes on them. While the standard Creative, Survival, and even Adventure modes can be played, servers are usually used for a whole lot more.

Game modes like Prison, Pixelmon, Faction, Survival, Jailbreak, and more are all prominently featured on many different servers. These modes are primarily the reason gamers join the servers, to begin with.

For a long time, there has been a very popular mode featured on tons of servers. It's been arguably the most popular and well-known alternate game mode in all of Minecraft: Hunger Games.

Minecraft Hunger Games: Servers to look for

7) The Archon

The Archon server features great textures (Image via WildDogXD/YouTube)

The Archon is a multi-faceted server that has plenty of quality game modes. Users can easily dive into whatever PvP Minecraft mode they want, including Hunger Games.

It features excellent textures, too, to make the experience even better.

6) Mineplex

Mineplex has long been a top destination server for many gamers. The biggest benefit to this server is the size.

There are so many players actively involved that matchmaking for anything, especially Hunger Games, goes by very quickly. It's great for all modes, but Hunger Games is one of its best.

5) Play UHC

Play UHC is a stellar server where crafters can enjoy tons of game modes, including Hunger Games. It's an online server and has several users playing currently.

It's Java-restricted, but that's not usually an issue. The server dates back to version 1.15, so gamers may have to install older versions of the game to join.

4) PhanaticMC

Phanatic is a superb choice for Hunger Games players. It's listed as a Hunger Games server, which means that the mode is not just an option but also a focal point.

This server prides itself on its Hunger Games mode, which benefits all users. It does run on version 1.15, which is fairly old at this point.

3) Minecraft Central

The server logo (Image via Minecraft Central)

Minecraft Central is rated as one of the superior Hunger Games servers. Players who love that mode can do a lot worse than this server.

There is just one caveat: it runs on version 1.16, which pre-dates the first half of the Caves & Cliffs update. That can be an issue for some users, though many don't mind playing on old versions on their devices.

2) Craft Your Town

Craft Your Town is one of the top-rated Hunger Games servers available. It runs on version 1.18, so gamers playing on the current versions won't have any trouble.

It's best known for its Towny game modes, but the Hunger Games mode is at the top of the list.

1) Pixelblock MC

The Pixelblock server (Image via Pixelblock)

This server is one of the best in general, not just for Hunger Games. It's one of the best rated (a perfect five out of five) on Minecraft Buzz and is listed as its top Hunger Games server.

It's online and runs on versions from 1.17 to 1.18, so it's up to date, too. Cross-platform is just another of the many perks.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

