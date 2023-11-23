Top 10 Minecraft Bedwars servers of 2023

In Minecraft's PvP format, players battle it out to demolish each other's beds while defending their own. This mode is called Bedwars. Owing to its enormous popularity in recent years, fans are always searching for the best servers to play on. Depending on the server, there might be a bit of a twist to the gameplay.

This article lists the 10 best Minecraft Bedwars servers of 2023 based on performance and community popularity.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Minecraft Bedwars servers that are dominating the scene in 2023

10) MoxMC

IP address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is a fantastic bedwars server (Image via Mojang)

MoxMC provides an engaging Minecraft Bedwars experience with a range of well-designed maps and modifications. The server gets regular upgrades and has a great anti-cheat mechanism to guarantee fair gameplay.

In addition to Bedwars, MoxMC has various game types, making it a one-stop shop for Minecraft players. Fans of Skyblock and Prison should definitely join this server.

9) ClubCraft Network

IP address: play.clubcraft.net

ClubCraft Network is a fun server (Image via Planet Minecraft)

ClubCraft Network has a well-thought-out Minecraft Bedwars game mode, which boasts amazing features, including shopkeeper NPCs and personalized upgrades.

In addition, ClubCraft Network features a kind and helpful community, as well as committed staff members who plan frequent events and minigames. Bedwars is a steady and fun experience thanks to the server's dependable infrastructure and regularly updated maps.

8) Lucky Network

IP address: play.luckynetwork.net

Lucky Network has rapidly become popular because of its engaging gameplay and caring staff. The server provides a wide range of game modes, including Bedwars, along with customizations.

Lucky Network's strong and efficient anti-cheat system promotes fair play. Alongside frequent events and minigames to keep users interested, the server boasts a welcoming and encouraging community.

7) BridgerLand

IP address: bridger.land

BridgerLand has an excellent Bedwars option that features a unique "bridge" motif and challenging gameplay mechanisms. You can even practice your bridging, as the server has a specific game mode for those who want to improve their skills.

BridgerLand will pit you against some of the best PvPers in Minecraft, as it's known for harboring highly skillful players.

6) Mineland Network

IP address: mc.mineland.net

Bedwars is one of the main game types on Mineland Network. There are several different Bedwars maps available on the server, each with its own themes and playstyles.

Mineland Network also boasts a strong stats system that honors participants for their accomplishments and promotes healthy competition. The admins and moderators provide a secure gameplay environment, and the server's community is inviting.

5) Gamster

IP address: mc.gamster.org

Popular Minecraft server Gamster is well-known for its entertaining and difficult Bedwars gameplay.

The server often organizes competitions and tournaments where players may show off their skills and vie for prizes. It offers a smooth gameplay experience with lag-free Bedwars matches, thanks to its dependable and steady architecture.

4) JartexNetwork

IP address: jartex.fun

JartexNetwork's seamless gameplay and performance have established it as one of the best Minecraft Bedwars servers. To accommodate various playstyles, the server provides a range of Bedwars game modes, such as solo, doubles, and fours.

JartexNetwork also has a ton of other game modes, such as Skywars, Survival, Creative, and more. This is an optimized server worth taking into consideration.

3) BlocksMC

IP address: blocksmc.com

BlocksMC is renowned for its intense and quick-paced action. There are several game modes available on the server, ranging from solos to team Bedwars. Each participant can build their own playstyle to win as long as they're not breaking any server rules.

Since BlocksMC is well-optimized for lag-free gameplay, users can expect a seamless experience.

2) PikaNetwork

IP address: play.pika-network.net

PikaNetwork is a quickly expanding Bedwars Minecraft server that is great for both recreational and competitive gamers. You can join this server with the cracked version of Mojang's sandbox game, which means you don't have to pay to play.

PikaNetwork frequently refreshes its Bedwars maps and adds new gaming elements to them. The server offers an engaging and entertaining Bedwars experience, with its team hosting live broadcasts and events on a regular basis.

1) Hypixel

IP address: hypixel.net

Hypixel has a renowned Bedwars game mode. It offers a competitive system, a large selection of maps, and frequent tournaments to make the experience exciting. The server also regularly refreshes its game modes and pays attention to player input.

Here is a quick list of some of the other game modes available on Hypixel for those interested:

Dropper

Wool Wars

SkyBlock

SMP

SkyWars

Football

Duels

Warlords

Survival Games

That is the end of our list of the best Minecraft Bedwars servers in 2023.