5 best Minecraft servers with events

Millions of players have fallen in love with Minecraft because of its limitless creative and adventurous possibilities. Joining servers that hold exciting events, where players may compete, work together, and immerse themselves in an entirely new virtual world, is one of the game's most engaging features. You can have insane PvP battles or even just play hide and seek, the possibilities are endless.

To that end, we'll examine five of the top Minecraft servers featuring events: PurplePrison, CraftYourTown, Poglords, Renatus Network, and The Stoned Golem. Players will spend hours upon hours enjoying the distinctive, action-packed gameplay that each server has to offer.

PurplePrison, Poglords, and more Minecraft servers with amazing events

1) PurplePrison

IP Address: purpleprison.net

PurplePrison, the highest-ranked prison server in Minecraft, is well-known for its captivating events. There are intriguing events taking place on this server often, ranging from innovative building competitions to simple challenges against other players.

Take part in parkour races, PvP competitions, and treasure hunts to earn exclusive items, in-game cash, and even elevated privileges. For those who enjoy teamwork and competition, PurplePrison offers an exciting environment with a vibrant and committed community.

PurplePrison is not your typical jail-type server, as it offers a distinct take on the standard prison gameplay with tons of custom events, items, and commands. It makes sure that gamers are always interested and entertained, with a thriving community and a steady supply of activities.

2) CraftYourTown

IP Address: mc.cyt.gg

A distinctive Minecraft server called CraftYourTown combines several game genres to produce an amazing gaming experience. Exciting town and nation-building mechanics are added to this server in addition to the classic survival mode.

Players are encouraged to collaborate through events like building competitions and town-wide challenges, which promote a spirit of friendly rivalry and camaraderie. An ever-changing virtual environment is created as a result of this participation, where you can earn awards and a reputation that can be used to better your town or country.

By adding town and nation-building features, CraftYourTown broadens the scope of Minecraft gameplay. It arranges building competitions where participants showcase their ingenuity and architectural nous, allowing so much more than most servers do to perfect your build.

3) Renatus Network

IP Address: mc.parkourcraft.com

Among Minecraft servers, Renatus Network stands out for its creative game modes and engaging events. It provides a variety of events, primarily as parkour challenges, but also does team-based mini-games and seasonal celebrations.

Take part in exciting combat, figure out challenging puzzles, or show off your creativity in building contests. Players of all skill levels can find excitement on Renatus Network thanks to events that accommodate a variety of playstyles and interests.

The server takes great satisfaction in providing a variety of gaming experiences through its extensive event calendar. It offers a variety of activities and innovative contests to suit every player's interests and playstyle, from action-packed battles to building competitions, but of course, most of all, parkour.

4) Poglords

IP Address: poglords.net

Minecraft server Poglords has survival, SMP, and tons of intense PvP battles. Poglords, well-known for its heart-pounding events, provides a broad range of PvP challenges, from straightforward duels to massive tournaments.

Participate in player competitions to demonstrate your abilities, win worthwhile prizes, and rise through the ranks. It is a must-visit for survival enthusiasts looking for spectacular events that test their Minecraft skills.

Poglords has an extremely nice and welcoming community, so if you're looking to make new friends through Minecraft, it's an incredible place. The staff is always around looking to make improvements to the everyday gameplay and hosting events.

5) The Stoned Golem

IP Address: thestonedgolem.live

The Stoned Golem pushes the boundaries of survival with a very cool proximity chat. This innovative and interesting server hosts frequent events that put users' strategic survival and building skills to the test.

Participate in building competitions where ingenuity and inspiration are essential, or take on survival challenges that will test the limits of your resource management abilities. Those looking for thrilling and varied action will find unlimited enjoyment in The Stoned Golem's events, whether they're building an amazing structure or battling tough hordes.

The server offers seasons and a calendar year to accomodate those who want to play for a limited period. You'll notice tons of custom plugins, such as gravestones in the place of a person's death or the ability to vein mine.