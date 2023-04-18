Top 5 fun Minecraft challenges to test your skills

Minecraft can certainly be challenging to a degree, but there are ways to make things even more entertaining and intense. Several player-devised challenges exist to allow fans to test their survival, combat, and other skills.

When it comes to player-made challenges, there is certainly no shortage of options to choose from. Players can test their movement with parkour courses or see how they perform in extreme circumstances with survival challenges. No matter what skills a player needs to sharpen, there's likely a great challenge to accommodate them.

While it'd be impossible to list every challenge available, Minecraft players can start with a few notable examples.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Hardcore Mode and other awesome Minecraft challenges to learn different skills

5) Hardcore Mode

Often considered a great starting point in the world of Minecraft challenges, Hardcore Mode is available by default on Java Edition and can be accessed in Bedrock Edition via mods or add-ons. The game is set to survival on Hard Mode, but death is permanent, and players will have to create a new world or spectate the one they died in.

Hardcore Mode is certainly a great way to test a player's survival skills to a high degree without adding any bells or whistles or needing to download maps to accommodate the challenge.

4) Skyblock Challenge

One of the most entertaining game modes in Minecraft's long history, Skyblock is often considered one of the most intense survival experiences.

There are several different ways to play Skyblock, and most of them incorporate a core philosophy. Players begin on a very small amount of land and must use the limited resources provided to build outwards and eventually complete the game.

What makes Skyblock challenging is the fact that players have to think outside the box to get certain materials. Using up resources too early can force players to have to start the challenge over.

3) Pacifist Challenge

In traditional Minecraft gameplay, combat tends to get involved at some point. However, players that take on a pacifist challenge can't fight or attack under any circumstances.

If players end up in a dangerous situation, they have to either run or use blocks to their advantage to elude danger. This makes acquiring food tricky as players don't have access to meat. Fortunately, there are plenty of crops to grow on a farm as an alternative.

Acquiring certain materials is also incredibly tough, as players can't collect resources from mob drops unless the mob dies on its own in some way.

2) Parkour Challenge

It might not be prioritized by every Minecraft player, but movement is an important skill to hone in on. This is exactly why parkour maps have remained popular for years.

Countless parkour maps have been created by community members, each with its own difficulty settings as well as fun bells and whistles to keep things interesting. A ton of multiplayer servers also exist that offer huge variations of parkour maps, some of them with their own leaderboards and rankings to help players chase the top score.

Parkour is a time-honed skill in Minecraft, and it'll take some time to learn. However, it can also be incredibly entertaining during the learning process.

1) 100 Days Challenge

Arguably one of the most popular challenges undertaken by the Minecraft community, a 100 Days Challenge can come in many different forms.

Thanks to the use of mods and add-ons, there are a ton of 100 Day Challenges, from players surviving 100 days in Hardcore Mode to players taking the form of different mobs and surviving for 100 days. There are also PvP-oriented 100 Day Challenges and those centered around other objectives.

It's definitely worth searching for different 100 Day Challenges worth giving a try.

Poll : 0 votes