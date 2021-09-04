5 best Minecraft hardcore seeds

Hardcore is the most challenging mode only available in Minecraft Java Edition. When a player dies in a hardcore world, they cannot respawn, and the death screen says "Game Over!" From there, players can either spectate their world or move to the title screen.

Players who are used to playing the survival game mode and want to try hardcore should use seeds that spawn them close to safe structures such as villages. This way, they will be able to start their hardcore world a lot more safely.

Best Minecraft seeds for hardcore mode

5) Shipwreck and buried treasure (Seed: 527517686)

A shipwreck in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Shipwrecks have loot chests that can contain rare items. Using this seed, players will be spawned about 50 or fewer blocks away from a shipwreck generated partially above the surface.

Also, there is buried treasure right next to the shipwreck. Players can find a heart of the sea, diamonds and more. The coordinates of the buried treasure are 57, 63, 89.

4) Village with ruined portal at spawn (Seed: -7109664707593542909)

Ruined portal in a village (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player in a big plains biome village with a ruined portal. Players can get a lot of food and some emeralds from the chests of the village houses.

The ruined portal chest has many gold nuggets, flint, flint and steel and an enchanted golden hoe. About 70 blocks away from the village, players can find buried treasure at 89, 65, 313. It has a heart of the sea and some more valuable items.

3) Blacksmith village (Seed: 8038865430415659132)

A village with two blacksmith houses (Image via Minecraft)

Blacksmiths are known for having the best loot inside the chests of their houses.

After generating a world using this seed, players will spawn in a plains biome. About 250 blocks away from the spawn, players can find a village that has two blacksmith houses. From the chests of those houses, players can get six diamonds.

The coordinates of the village are -390, 69, -323.

2) Village and mushroom biome (Seed: 50089308080408)

A mushroom island next to a village (Image via Minecraft)

This seed will spawn its users inside a taiga biome village, which is right next to a mushroom biome. Mushroom biomes are unique regions where no hostile mobs can spawn.

This feature makes it the best for beginner hardcore players. Players need to be a little careful while exploring the village because it generates above a ravine.

1) Mushroom biome and shipwreck (Seed: 64093444)

A shipwreck (Image via Minecraft)

The spawn also spawns the player close to a mushroom biome. However, the mushroom biome is directly connected to a plains biome island. Therefore, hostile mobs can walk up to the mushroom fields from there. There's also a small shipwreck at -216, 63, -184.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

