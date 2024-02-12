Fans love finding blacksmith shops in Minecraft due to the high-quality loot they often carry, and the villagers don't even mind that players swipe it for their own uses. Blacksmith shops can carry excellent goodies, including obsidian blocks, food items, iron ingots, weapons/tools/armor, and sometimes even diamonds if you are particularly lucky with the loot table.

Blacksmith shops in Minecraft are so useful that many players seek out specific seeds that offer them up quickly. They're particularly popular among speedrunners since they help save time getting to the Nether, but any player exploring the world in Survival Mode can benefit from a blacksmith shop-heavy seed thanks to the free resources they provide.

7 best Minecraft 1.20 seeds for blacksmith shops

1) The Desert Blacksmiths (2356976544918610506, Java)

Three blacksmith shops await Minecraft fans right at this seed's spawn point (Image via Mojang)

If you are hunting for incredibly quick access to blacksmith shops, then this Minecraft Java Edition seed fits the bill. You will spawn in this seed within a jungle biome, but you only need to take a short walk to (X: 0 Z: 0) to find a compact desert village complete with three blacksmith shops in the same vicinity, offering some great loot to get you started.

Unfortunately, most Minecraft Java Edition seeds that offer blacksmiths pale in comparison to their Bedrock Edition counterparts, but this seed is a decent start for players and shouldn't be overlooked.

2) Cherry Grove Blacksmiths (-4197599622191908127, Bedrock)

The blacksmith shops in this Minecraft seed shouldn't disappoint (Image via YourLocalKnight/Reddit)

Minecraft's cherry grove biomes are always a pleasant place to start off in Survival Mode, and this Bedrock Edition seed throws in a little something extra. At approximately (X: 125 Y: 70 Z: 125), you will find a village surrounded by a cherry grove biome. However, what's inside the village is the real draw, as it contains five total blacksmith shops filled with loot.

If nothing else, the surrounding cherry grove should be a nice spot to set up a Minecraft base once the loot has been cleared out of the village.

3) Baker's Dozen Blacksmiths (63597105496628543, Bedrock)

This well-known seed is rife with blacksmith shops for Minecraft fans to loot (Image via Mojang)

Throughout several previous in-game updates, this Minecraft Bedrock seed has remained a constant and remains one of the best seeds for blacksmith shops that have been discovered so far. From the spawn point, you only need to head to (X: 40 Z: 264) to find a taiga village with 13 total blacksmith shops. However, that's only the beginning of this village's benefits.

If you are hoping to get to the Nether quickly, you can loot the blacksmith shops and then find a ruined portal at (X: 56 Z: 248). To round everything out, a shipwreck also rests at (X: 8 Z: 216) for some additional loot.

4) Blacksmiths and Strongholds (2056916227383622369, Bedrock)

This unusual Minecraft seed offers an incredible blacksmith shop setup (Image via Mojang)

Not only does this Minecraft seed offer several blacksmith shops a short distance from the spawn point, but it possesses a particularly strange terrain generation bug that results in a floating multi-tiered waterfall. From the spawn, you can head to (X: 152 Z: 136) to find a village partially underneath the waterfall but containing six total blacksmith shops for free looting.

Even better, you can also find a nearby ruined portal at (X: 56 Z: 152), a pillager outpost at (X: 264 Z: 216), and a shipwreck resting at (X: 536 Z: 216) in case the loot in the village isn't enough.

5) Smithing in the Taiga (17645624058879295, Bedrock)

11 blacksmiths await players in this Minecraft seed (Image via FryBry/YouTube)

Another particularly famous Minecraft Bedrock seed can be seen here, offering a taiga village complete with 11 blacksmith shops just waiting to be looted for goodies. This seed's spawn features the 11-blacksmith village and also begins on an island. A shipwreck can be found nearby at (X: 8 Z: 216), with a second wreck within walking distance at (X: -296 Z: 472).

To top everything off, a ruined portal can be found at (X: 56 Z: 248), essentially giving you just about everything you need to beat the game except a stronghold, though the nearest one can be found at (X: 676 Z: 756) underneath a nearby village.

6) Pleasant Plains (-6508724409170388097, Java)

This Minecraft seed isn't a worldbeater, but it does offer a few blacksmiths to help players start (Image via CcleanerBrowserDUDE/Reddit)

As previously mentioned, Minecraft: Java Edition's structure generation simply makes it more difficult to find multiple blacksmith shops in the same vicinity as they can be found in Bedrock. Still, this Java seed does a pretty good job of offering a multitude of blacksmiths near the spawn point at (X: 184 Z: -392) that contains three blacksmith shops to loot, as well as a few additional goodies.

For example, a ruined portal rests just a stone's throw away from the village at (X: 280 Z: -504), and there's also a set of trail ruins to explore and excavate via archeology at (X: 728 Z: -424) if you are willing to make the trip.

7) Anybody Home? (-606009811458084771, Java)

The blacksmith shops in this village are suspiciously vacated (Image via Accomplished_Hat_406/Reddit)

While most villages are bustling with villagers, the one in this seed (and its blacksmith shops) is completely abandoned. You can find this abandoned village at (X: 373 Y: 62 Z: 1197) complete with two blacksmith shops, even if their inhabitants have departed. Still, there's nothing stopping you from cleaning the place up and repopulating it by relocating villagers.

Whatever the case, though it might take a while to travel out to this particular abandoned blacksmith village, the loot might be worth the trip. You could also use a teleport command to get there in a flash.