5 best Minecraft blacksmith builds

If you've been playing Minecraft for a while, you've probably noticed a blacksmith in a village. Those blacksmith houses are extremely popular because they're usually the only one in a village that contains loot. That has made these builds extremely popular in Minecraft and could be something you're considering building today.

But if you're new to Minecraft or just starting out with building--which we totally understand--it might be hard to know where to start. That's why we've compiled this list of our favorite blacksmith builds that will help get your feet wet without overwhelming you with too many options.

Blacksmiths are amazing builds in Minecraft

5) Village Blacksmith

Village Blacksmith is a good build for beginners because it doesn't require much in the way of materials and is very easy to get started. This makes it an excellent choice for people who want to build but aren't sure how far they should go.

This is a recreation of the actual blacksmith building found in the villages of Minecraft. The build is very simple; the hardest material to gather would likely be the lava, and even that can be fairly easy to find. The YouTuber Skrynnik Dima made this incredible tutorial.

4) Blacksmith from Minecraft Dungeons

This is another blacksmith recreation of an actual building in the game, but this one isn't in the Java edition like the one above.

This blacksmith can be found in the Minecraft dungeons version of the game. The build can be a bit hard to recreate in survival mode but could easily be done on a creative server.

It uses the same building blocks as buildings in the game. It's not as much of a house as the blacksmith in normal villages; it's more of a campsite in a bunch of ruins. This YouTube tutorial was made by the creator, TheMythicalSausage. It's extremely easy to follow and perfect for everyone.

3) Medieval Blacksmith

This is an amazing Minecraft build. A blacksmith in real life can make tools, armor, and weapons, and this design tries to recreate that look. This is an incredible tutorial if you're a fan of old-time style builds or simple medieval designs.

This build would go amazing with a medieval castle or town. The house would be cute and cozy for anyone looking to build a house on a survival server. The YouTuber KoalaBuilds created this medieval blacksmith.

2) Blacksmith Workshop & House

If you want to have one of the best blacksmith workshops in Minecraft, then this is the build for you.

The Blacksmith workshop and house is a large building that has been well-designed by an experienced builder. It features two separate rooms: one for crafting equipment and another for living space.

If you're looking for a nice place to live with plenty of room and fit the blacksmith aesthetic, then this might be the perfect choice for your new home. It uses a mix of prismarine blocks and deepslate. This build was designed by the YouTuber ItsMarloe.

1) Big Blacksmith House

The Big Blacksmith House is the biggest and most impressive house on this list. It's got a crazy amount of room inside, with a ton of little details, such as the fireplace and a small little farm in the front.

The house itself has plenty of storage space for all your tools and resources. It even has a tower on the side that you can use for whatever you like; it gives you an amazing vantage point of all the land around. This incredible build was made by the YouTuber Lex The Builder.

