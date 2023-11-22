Top 10 things every Minecraft base needs in 2023

Minecraft players can always use a place to call home, which is exactly why so many of them create bases while exploring their worlds. Although every base's design is different and reflects its creator's personal style to a degree, many contain some common essentials, particularly when fans are playing in Survival Mode and can't simply utilize the Creative Inventory for their materials.

From storage and sleeping quarters to crafting areas, there are a lot of components that go into creating a useful Minecraft base. Obviously, the final decision of what goes into a base rests on each individual player. However, there are certain amenities that they should consider as they build their dream base.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking the 10 most essential additions to any Minecraft base

10) Garbage disposal

Minecraft fans can benefit from having a place to toss out extra blocks/items (Image via Ninebyte/YouTube)

When building a base in Minecraft, players sometimes end up with more blocks and items than they really need. Instead of building additional storage, players can always create a simple trash disposal system to incinerate just about anything imaginable. They're cheap to produce and only take a few seconds to set up.

By attaching a chest to a hopper and connecting the hopper to a dispenser, players can place a small pool of lava that will destroy most in-game blocks and items. Anything placed in the chest will funnel into the dispenser, and players can then use redstone blocks like buttons or levers to activate the dispenser and toss their excess trash into the burn pit.

9) A Nether portal

Although Minecraft players can enter the Nether ostensibly anywhere they can construct a portal frame, having one in a base provides rapid access. Considering how many useful resources exist in the Nether, fans can cut down on their travel time by having a portal built within their own base.

Additionally, if players are running out of room within their main base for storage, crafting stations, etc., they can always hop over to the Nether and build additional rooms. Sure, it takes a second or two to load in the fiery dimension, but the Nether can serve as a multidimensional extension of a player's base.

8) Mine access

Minecraft fans can cut down on transit times while moving resources by having a mine entrance (Image via DHGamingZone/DailyMotion)

There's nothing wrong with having a mine entrance away from a Minecraft player's base, but adding one onto a base highly increases efficiency. Obviously, players will have to make sure they have the space to mine underneath their base without causing issues. However, the reduced transit times when moving blocks and ores found underground can be well worth the investment.

If fans are particularly savvy, they can even create transport systems to send their hard-earned resources right up into the storage blocks within their base.

7) Campfires

Campfires are incredibly useful for cooking without fuel (Image via Mojang)

Though they may not perfectly fit the theme of some rooms, campfires are too good to pass up in a Minecraft base. In years past, players had to cook most of their food items through the use of a furnace. However, this cost precious fuel resources, particularly when players had a lot of food to cook. This isn't the case with campfires, as they cook food items without cost as long as they're lit.

Even better, campfires can be worked into many different decoration designs, from fireplaces to kitchen appliances and more. They even act as a light source block when lit, which can be incredibly useful for spawn-proofing a base.

6) Anvils

An anvil can be incredibly useful in Minecraft for both repairs and enchanting (Image via Snakelords/Reddit)

Sooner or later, Minecraft players are going to want to repair their best equipment. Although some gear can be repaired by combining it with an identical gear piece, this rule doesn't apply to everything. Since that's the case, keeping an anvil handy in their base can let players use their XP levels and resources to keep their equipment in tip-top shape.

Anvils also serve an enchanting purpose by allowing players to combine gear with enchanted books they find on their adventures. They may wear down over time, but they last long enough for players to source enough iron to replace them. They're simply too useful to pass up as a vital workstation in a player's base.

5) Enchanting room

Enchanting is a core aspect of Minecraft, so players might as well do it in their base (Image via Typface/YouTube)

Although anvils can facilitate enchanting in Minecraft, some enchantments are only available courtesy of a well-powered enchanting table. By placing an enchanting table and surrounding it with bookcases, players can create a one-stop shop to power up their gear as long as they have the lapis lazuli to spend.

Though bookcases may seem like a luxury here, they're absolutely necessary to draw out the full power of an enchanting table, so players should make room for them accordingly. Otherwise, they may be stuck with subpar enchantment choices in their table interface.

4) Crop/animal farms

Although Minecraft fans are free to collect food away from their base, it will save some time and effort if players simply build crop/animal farms within the premises. This saves time in transit while also providing the ability to deposit food items like meat and vegetables directly into a player's storage area with the right structures in place.

Plus, having farms is a nice way to add some greenery or animals to a player's base, as they both make for excellent decorative pieces in some base designs.

3) Bedding

Beds are important for progressing time in Minecraft (Image via Qwizibo3493/Reddit)

Every Minecraft player knows that hostile mobs come out to cause problems at night, and one of the surest ways to deal with them is to take a snooze in a bed. However, doing so outdoors is a recipe for disaster since hostile mobs can keep players from sleeping. Since this is the case, placing at least one bed in a base will allow for safe sleeping.

There are some situations where hostile mobs can still prevent sleeping even when a player is in their base. However, they're typically fringe occurrences and can be addressed simply by moving the bed further away.

2) Crafting tables and furnaces

No Minecraft base is complete without these foundational crafting blocks (Image via Enderlytra/Reddit)

No player will get very far in Minecraft without a crafting table and a furnace, and it's common sense to include at least one (but preferably more) of these blocks in a player's base. The more furnaces a player has in place, the more resources they can smelt at a time. Likewise, placing several crafting tables in a base ensures players are never far from the ability to craft what they need.

Obviously, players won't want to overdo it, especially because running multiple furnaces can get expensive fuel-wise, but having these two core blocks nearby is about as essential as it gets.

1) Storage

Storage space is a must in a Minecraft base (Image via Nivep6208/Reddit)

If nothing else, a base is a location for players to store their most vital loot in Minecraft. Even if they don't use their base for crafting, sleeping, or farming food, it's almost a certainty that players will use their base to keep their excess items and blocks. Personal inventory space is at a premium, and there are simply too many resources and gear pieces to keep in an inventory at all times.

For this reason, it's recommended early on in a player's base build to create plenty of storage blocks like chests, barrels, etc. Using item frames and redstone-compatible blocks like hoppers to create an item sorting system is also a great decision, as players don't want to waste time rummaging through their chests to find a specific item or block.