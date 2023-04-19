How to get and use lapis lazuli in Minecraft (2023)

Minecraft has all kinds of minerals that you can mine and use in various ways. One of these minerals is lapis lazuli, a blue-colored item that can be found in the form of ore blocks. Though lapis lazuli is a form of rock that is used to make jewelry products, it has some magical powers in the sandbox game.

Lapis lazuli is one of the most important items for new players. Experienced players also need it for other purposes. However, you need to know a thing or two to find them easily and use them in the most efficient way possible.

Ways to find lapis lazuli in Minecraft

Lapis lazuli can be found through villagers as well as in chests and underground (Image via Sportskeeda)

Mining

One of the simplest ways to obtain lapis lazuli in Minecraft is by mining its ore blocks with a pickaxe.

Lapis lazuli ore is found deep underground, between Y levels -32 and 30, though it is most common at Y level -1. You can head to this level and start strip mining to find the mineral.

Villager gifts

In Java Edition, villagers can offer gifts if you save their village from a raid. If the village has a cleric villager, the mob will give you lapis lazuli to thank you for saving them.

However, this is the least effective method to obtain lapis lazuli.

Trading with villagers

You can also obtain lapis lazuli by trading with a cleric villager. At the apprentice level, the mob offers one lapis lazuli for one emerald.

In Bedrock Edition, a wandering trader can also sell three lapis lazuli for one emerald.

Looting chests

Lapis lazuli is also found in several structures as chest loot. Shipwreck treasure chests have a 61.5% chance of having one to 10 of them. Mineshaft chests have a 14.5% chance of having four to nine of them. Finally, a village temple chest has a 25.4% chance of having one to four of them.

Ways to use lapis lazuli in Minecraft

Lapis lazuli can be used in a number of ways in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

For enchanting items on an enchanting table

One of the primary ways to use lapis lazuli in Minecraft is to enchant items on an enchanting table. You can use one to three units of that item to unlock one to three levels of enchantment on the table.

Of course, those starting fresh in the game need more lapis lazuli for enchanting than experienced players. This is because they can find and employ loads of librarians for each and every enchantment available in the game.

Used as a dye to craft colored items

Lapis lazuli can be used to craft a bunch of items in Minecraft. Firstly, you must know that lapis lazuli is also a dye that gives out blue color. Hence, it can be used to craft blocks and items like a blue bed, blue carpet, blue concrete powder, blue dye itself, blue firework star, and more.

You can also use lapis lazuli on a loom block to add a blue color to any banner design selected on it. Furthermore, it can be combined with other dye items to form new dyes.

Coloring armor with armor trims

This particular feature will soon be released with the Minecraft 1.20 update. You will be able to use armor trims with armor parts on a smithing table to add various designs to it. However, you will also need an earth mineral to color the design. This is where lapis lazuli can be used.

