Which is the rarest armor trim in Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update

Minecraft has always been a game cherished by gamers across the world for its incredible versatility, boundless creativity, and imaginative gameplay. Ever since the game was initially released back in 2011, it has evolved greatly, with various new updates and features being added frequently to keep players engaged and excited to play the sandbox title.

The upcoming 1.20 update will be yet another exciting addition to the Minecraft world. This update will add five new armor trims that allow players to modify their armor components and create unique armor pieces that are adorned with striking patterns and designs. These trims provide players with even more chances to customize their gameplay experience, and the possibilities are endless.

Here's a closer look at which armor trims are being added and which armor trim is currently the rarest in the game.

Which armor trim is the rarest in Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update

With the latest update, five new armor trims are being added to the game, bringing the total up to 16 trims. The upcoming additions include the Wayfinder Armor Trim, Raiser Armor Trim, Shaper Armor Trim, Host Armor Trim, and Silence Armor Trim. Each of these trims offers a distinct pattern and design, allowing players to create armor that suits their style and esthetic preferences.

However, not all of these trims are easy to obtain. In fact, the Silence Armor Trim has a measly one percent chance of being obtained, making it the most challenging trim to achieve. But that's exactly what makes it all the more appealing to players, and it certainly adds to the excitement and anticipation for the upcoming 1.20 update.

How players can obtain the new Silence armor trim in Minecraft

Players can wear a fully trimmed netherite and diamond trimmed Silence armor (Image via Minecraft)

For those who wish to obtain the coveted armor trim, they must devote themselves to exploring the enigmatic and mystical realms of the Deep Dark biome and Ancient Cities while evading the Warden and meticulously searching through every chest that they find.

The pursuit of this elusive item certainly requires persistence and patience, but the ultimate gratification is unquestionably worth it. With this prized armor trim in hand, players can proudly demonstrate their exceptional achievements in the game and revel in their success of obtaining such a scarce and valuable treasure.

How players can alter their armor with trims

Players can trim their armor at the smithing table (Image via Minecraft)

The addition of armor trims to Minecraft allows players to further customize their already near-limitless world. To create armor with armor trim smithing templates, players must use a smithing table.

They need to set up a template, an armor piece, and a mineral or ingot on the table to create their armor. The template that's used determines the design of the trim, while the material used determines the color of the trim. This interesting process provides players with the freedom to create armor that's unique and personalized.

Some existing armor trims have been changed in the snapshot

The silence armor trim is the rarest of all (Image via Minecraft)

Changes to the existing armor trims in the game are noteworthy as well. For example, the Dune Armor Trim now has a new pattern and smithing template icon, while the Sentry Armor Trim has returned to its original pattern. These changes demonstrate the developers' commitment to constantly improving and updating the general gameplay experience.

With the addition of new armor trims, Minecraft has undergone a significant cosmetic update that has certainly ignited players' excitement. The game's core concept of creating and exploring has been further enriched by the multitude of customization possibilities that these trims offer.

Considering that some of these trims aren't easy to obtain, players are faced with a thrilling challenge that motivates them to experiment with various combinations and templates to create their ideal armor. This feature adds yet another layer of excitement to the already thrilling gameplay experience.

